INL, other national labs ordered to suspend diversity trainings

INL and the DOE’s Idaho office declined to comment for this story or discuss what trainings were being conducted at INL before, deferring to DOE headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Brouillette’s actions and this suspension of diversity training programs at national laboratories are part of a recent push from President Donald Trump to end such programs across the federal government. Also on Sept. 4, the same day as Cooper’s memo, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought sent a memo to federal agency heads condemning critical race theory, a school of thought that views white supremacy as something perpetuated by societal and governmental institutions and that has been responsible for introducing concepts such as white privilege into the wider discourse. Vought called these trainings “divisive, anti-American propaganda” and directed agencies to identify all contracts and spending related to trainings involving critical race theory or white privilege or that portray the U.S. as “an inherently racist or evil country” or paint any particular group as such.

“The divisive, false, and demeaning propaganda of the critical race theory movement is contrary to all we stand for as Americans and should have no place in the federal government,” Vought wrote.