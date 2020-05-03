Incumbent Susan Bolton faces Jerry Pierce in primary for Gooding County seat

Susan Bolton
Education: Associate degree from CSI
Work experience: 35 years with First American Title
Elected experience: 1.5 years as Gooding County Commissioner
Family Status: Widowed; 2 daughters
Why are you running for this position?
I have been a county commissioner for only 1.5 years and have totally enjoyed the experience. I have the time and desire to help our county continue to be a great place for families to live. I am retired from 35 years working in a title company with Gooding County residents. This work experience gave me an understanding of how the property tax system works and knowledge about the entire county which has been a great help as commissioner. I attend Gooding City council meetings each month and have built a strong connection between Gooding City and Gooding County. I attend economic development meetings for the Magic Valley twice a month to keep myself knowledgeable about any economic opportunities that may come up for Gooding. I attend Chamber of Commerce meetings in all 3 cities in Gooding County to stay on top of concerns that residents have.
If I am re-elected, I will be asking to have the commissioners and the prosecutor review and revise county ordinances to help strengthen our communities. The next two years are going to be very challenging economically for our county and I would like to use my knowledge and business experience to keep our county moving in a positive direction.
Jerry Pierce
Age: 67
Education: Bachelor's degree in elementary education
Work Experience: Retired; 22 years as Chief Deputy with Gooding County Sheriffs Office; Patrolman with Gooding City Police Department
Elected Experience: None
Family Status: Married to wife, Kay; 4 children
Why are you running for this position?
Having the years of experience I have had with Gooding County I feel like it is a natural progression for me to continue serving the people of this amazing community. I believe that my insight, experience, and knowledge of the County are a valuable asset to the people and businesses we serve. Communication is where everything begins. Improving communication between the county government and the citizens of Gooding County is the beginning of making improvements to operations and the financial health of our member cities and businesses. I do not come to this position with any personal agenda. I just want to give back to a community that has given me so much through the years.
