Incumbent Susan Bolton faces Jerry Pierce in primary for Gooding County seat

Jerry Pierce

Having the years of experience I have had with Gooding County I feel like it is a natural progression for me to continue serving the people of this amazing community. I believe that my insight, experience, and knowledge of the County are a valuable asset to the people and businesses we serve. Communication is where everything begins. Improving communication between the county government and the citizens of Gooding County is the beginning of making improvements to operations and the financial health of our member cities and businesses. I do not come to this position with any personal agenda. I just want to give back to a community that has given me so much through the years.