Incumbent Matt Pember faces Trevor Misseldine in Republican primary for Gooding County prosecutor

Matt Pember

Being Gooding County prosecutor has been the greatest honor of my life. Since moving here, Jodi and I have truly come to believe this is our forever home. My goals are simple: to continue what I promised I’d do when I took this job.

Criminally, I will make sure those who need to go to prison go to prison and those that need help get help. Civilly, I will continue helping my fellow elected officials keep the ship straight, I will defend the county from any and all legal troubles and I will recover monies owed to the county — whether from the federal government or the opioid manufacturers, or whoever. I will keep working with the cities, schools and citizens to make Gooding County the best place to live. I will carry on my work to bring a youth center to the county and will continue to volunteer and give back to the community.