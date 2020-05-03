Incumbent Matt Pember faces Trevor Misseldine in Republican primary for Gooding County prosecutor

Matt Pember
Age: 46
Education: J.D. University of Idaho; Double B.A. College of Idaho
Work experience: 16 years practicing law; 14 years as civil, criminal prosecutor; 8 years running Camas County Prosecutor’s office; 6 years running own office
Elected experience: Gooding County Prosecutor, 2016 to present
Family status: Married to wife, Jodi; share custody of her daughter, Shanielle
Why are you running for this position?
Being Gooding County prosecutor has been the greatest honor of my life. Since moving here, Jodi and I have truly come to believe this is our forever home. My goals are simple: to continue what I promised I’d do when I took this job.
Criminally, I will make sure those who need to go to prison go to prison and those that need help get help. Civilly, I will continue helping my fellow elected officials keep the ship straight, I will defend the county from any and all legal troubles and I will recover monies owed to the county — whether from the federal government or the opioid manufacturers, or whoever. I will keep working with the cities, schools and citizens to make Gooding County the best place to live. I will carry on my work to bring a youth center to the county and will continue to volunteer and give back to the community.
As a public servant, I feel it’s my duty to keep making Gooding County a better and better place to live. I have worked harder as the prosecutor than any other job I’ve ever had and I promise to keep working just as hard if reelected.
Trevor Misseldine
Age: 41
Education: J.D., Litigation Emphasis, Western Michigan University; B.S., Criminal Justice Administration, Boise State
Work experience: Senior Deputy Prosecutor — Twin Falls County; Chief Deputy Prosecutor — Gooding County; Massoth, PLLC, — Payette, Idaho; Wieber & Fouser, PLLC – Caldwell, Idaho
Elected Experience: None
Family status: Married; 5 children
Why are you running for this position?
A prosecutor’s primary job is to keep the community safe. Gooding is my community — it is where my family is from.
Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm, but rough seas require real experience. I have broad experience in both criminal and civil law. I’ve handled every type of issue a prosecutor’s office deals with. I am excited to bring my experience home to Gooding to make our community safer and restore the public’s trust.
Our sheriff’s office has a tough job and they deserve support. A prosecutor gives that support by respecting and defending their work. When that relationship is developed, our law enforcement will find success. As your prosecutor, I will put an end to the unacceptable practice of offering lenient plea agreements to sex offenders especially those who prey on the most vulnerable members of our society — our children.
Finally, taxpayers should get the most benefit from their tax dollars. I will prosecute crime at a level of transparency never before seen in Gooding County, by publishing not only our results but what we asked for to get there.
These are serious problems Gooding County faces, but we can fix them together.
