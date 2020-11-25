In court over Idaho Capitol arrest, Ammon Bundy accuses government of ‘conspiring’

BOISE — Ammon Bundy spoke on his own behalf at a virtual court hearing Tuesday related to his trespassing arrest at the Idaho Capitol in August.

Ada County Magistrate Judge David Manweiler listened to Bundy’s statements, warning him that anything he said in court could be used against him. The charges were filed after Bundy was arrested twice during the Idaho Legislature’s special session.

Bundy largely is asking for discovery — meaning potential evidence that could be used at trial — that he believes the state has in its possession.

Deputy prosecutor Whitney Welsh said as a defendant, Bundy does have subpoena power and could file record requests if he wanted, but he has not. She said the information he is asking for is not something the prosecution has control of, and she called his pursuit a “fishing expedition.”

Bundy also told the judge that he does not believe the state has “legal standing” to charge him with trespassing. He argues that he and his supporters were in the Capitol building to participate in government.

The prosecution did offer him a plea deal, but as of Tuesday that had been denied by Bundy, according to Welsh.