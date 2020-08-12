Idaho's first national cemetery dedicated in Buhl

BUHL — Burial services are now available to veterans and their families in the Magic Valley as part of an initiative by the federal government to improve cemetery access in rural areas.
Officials dedicated on Wednesday the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl — the first of it's kind in Idaho. Department of Veteran Affairs Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves led the ceremony, which was limited to a handful of veterans, government officials and media due to COVID-19.
“We exist in the National Cemetery Administration — and I think we exist as Americans — to ensure that no veteran ever dies,” Reeves told the audience. “Each and every one of us dies two deaths: we die the first death when breath leaves us, but we only truly die sometime in the future when no one speaks our name or tells our story.”
Burial in a national cemetery is open to all military members and veterans who meet minimum active duty service requirements unless dishonorably discharged. Spouses and minor children may also be eligible. The VA provides the gravesite, grave liner, opening and closing of the grave, government headstone or marker, United States burial flag, and perpetual care of the gravesite at no cost to the family.
The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery is the 144th national cemetery and the first in Idaho. It’s the third to open under the VA’s Rural Initiative program, which provides access to burial services for veterans who don’t live near a national or state veterans cemetery.
More than 15,000 veterans live within a 75-mile radius of Twin Falls County. The nearest veterans cemetery is 131 miles away at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.
“We do what we can to make sure that our veterans and their families in our rural areas get the same service and the same honor that we provide in other parts of our system throughout the VA,” Reeves said.
The 8-acre, $4 million cemetery opened March 30, 2020, across the street from West End Cemetery in Buhl. Construction began in June 2017.
The cemetery offers more than 900 spaces for casket and in-ground cremation burials over the next 10 years. Further development of the site is planned and final capacity is estimated at about 4,500 spaces. There are also columbarium niches for cremation burials, a memorial wall, flag poles, walkways, roads and other infrastructure.
A video of the event is available on the National Cemetery Administration's Facebook page.
Snake River Canyon National Cemetery dedication
