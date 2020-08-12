Idaho's first national cemetery dedicated in Buhl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BUHL — Burial services are now available to veterans and their families in the Magic Valley as part of an initiative by the federal government to improve cemetery access in rural areas.

Officials dedicated on Wednesday the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl — the first of it's kind in Idaho. Department of Veteran Affairs Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Randy Reeves led the ceremony, which was limited to a handful of veterans, government officials and media due to COVID-19.

“We exist in the National Cemetery Administration — and I think we exist as Americans — to ensure that no veteran ever dies,” Reeves told the audience. “Each and every one of us dies two deaths: we die the first death when breath leaves us, but we only truly die sometime in the future when no one speaks our name or tells our story.”

Burial in a national cemetery is open to all military members and veterans who meet minimum active duty service requirements unless dishonorably discharged. Spouses and minor children may also be eligible. The VA provides the gravesite, grave liner, opening and closing of the grave, government headstone or marker, United States burial flag, and perpetual care of the gravesite at no cost to the family.