'Idaho Women for Biden' cite hopes for civility, highlight bipartisan membership

IDAHO FALLS — A group of thousands of women in one of the reddest states in the country are doing what they can to help get Joe Biden elected president.

Idaho Women for Biden has both a Facebook group and an email list for women who don’t use Facebook. Betty Richardson, who co-founded the group with Kassie Cerami, said it had 7,793 members as of Thursday and is still growing.

“I really believe that it’s important for people to follow their convictions and to stand up for what they believe in, and that’s one of the things that we’re hearing from the women in our group over and over again,” Richardson said.

Richardson has long been active in Democratic politics in Idaho. She worked for U.S. Sen. Frank Church and Gov. Cecil Andrus and headed the Ada County Democrats before being appointed U.S. Attorney for Idaho by President Bill Clinton. She has also run for Congress and state Senate. However, she said the group is mixed politically, with its members including former Republican state legislator Judi Danielson.

“This is a lot of women having conversations with other women,” Richardson said. “This is a lot of word of mouth, just talking to each other, telling our stories. Our group is made up of Democrats, Republicans and independents. It’s very ecumenical, politically.”