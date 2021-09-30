Idaho woman accuses former Trump adviser Lewandowski of ‘unwanted sexual advances’

BOISE — A Donald Trump donor with Idaho ties accused Corey Lewandowski, a longtime adviser to the former president, of “making unwanted sexual advances,” according to multiple reports.

Trashelle Odom, the wife of Nampa businessman John Odom, said she experienced this at a Las Vegas resort, Politico and The New York Times reported.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” Odom said in a statement provided to Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

John Odom owns HMH Construction, which is based in Nampa. In a statement, he said the family was considering legal options, multiple outlets reported.

The alleged harassment took place at a charity event on Sunday. Odom said Lewandowski touched her on her leg and buttocks, according to Politico. She described Lewandowski as “verbally and physically aggressive and forceful.”

“I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable,” Odom said in the statement to Politico. “I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening.”