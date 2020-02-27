Idaho will lose federal funds after Senate kills bill to raise Idaho's legal tobacco age to 21

BOISE — Idaho will not align with the new federal smoking age this year after lawmakers rejected a bill to do so on Thursday.

The Senate voted 10-22 in opposition to a bill that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco in Idaho from 18 to 21.

Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, described the bill as "housekeeping" that would simply align Idaho with the federal government. If a person makes it to their 21st birthday without becoming addicted to tobacco, they are more likely to live their life tobacco-free, Martin said.

“Raising the age to 21 will save both lives and money for Idahoans,” he said.

President Donald Trump and the Food and Drug Administration approved raising the federal minimum age in December, making it illegal for retailers to sell tobacco products to anyone under 21.

Tobacco possession is still legal for 18 to 20 year olds, however, and Martin's bill would have changed that.

But the bill would punish victims of the tobacco industry, Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said in opposition of the bill.

“They have come along and they’ve got away with re-addicting an incredibly large percentage of our youth,” Burgoyne said. “They’re the ones we need to go after.