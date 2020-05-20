Idaho Votes website struggles to keep up with last-minute requests for primary ballots

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — With less than 3 hours left on Tuesday to request an absentee ballot for the primary election, the Idaho Votes website was having problems processing last-minute requests.

Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday night that the state has processed more than 400,000 requests already, setting a state record for a primary election. That was maybe to be expected, given the entire primary is being conducted via mail.

Houck said he was aware the website was having problems processing requests. For people still trying to get a ballot, Houck encouraged them to download the paper form at idahovotes.gov and then physically deliver it to their county clerk’s office.

All county clerks in Idaho are remaining open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said that after downloading the form, voters could email it to elections@adacounty.id.gov. He also said a scan or picture of the form with the voter’s signature would work. Forms also can go in the drop box in front of the elections office at 400 N. Benjamin Lane.

Houck said the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office does not have plans to extend the deadline to request a ballot.