Idaho view: Where do we go from here on education?

The Idaho Legislature spent the day in Boise Thursday in special session debating House Bill 1, a measure on tax cuts and education funding. While it went through in the same day — with the House passing it 55-15 and the Senate giving 34-1 approval with Gov. Brad Little quickly signing it when the session ended — it wasn’t without some interest and some tensions.

The bill called for $500 million in one-time rebates, with a minimum of $300 for an individual or $600 for a married couple filing jointly with the money possibly going out in a matter of weeks. It permanently lowers individual and corporate income tax rates to a flat rate of 5.8%, with no taxpayer seeing an increase.

The tax portion of the bill has drawn applause from many with others saying it wasn’t enough. The education portion of the bill was drawing a lot of eyes, with a few feeling it got too much.

The bill originally included a 3% annual inflation factor for education. That was removed by Little the day before the special session. As it stands, there will be a permanent annual earmark of $410 million out of the state’s sales tax proceeds going to education — $330 million going to the public school income fund for K-12 public schools, and $80 million to a new “in-demand careers” fund for higher education, community colleges and workforce training.

It’s good that the state says it is willing to increase education funding. The removal of the inflation factor for education is a concern. If inflation creates a shortfall for education in the future without that built-in adjustment, then what? Education spending cuts? Have we seen that before?

Those opposed to boosting funding for education appeared to blame the education system for its problems, according to an Idaho Press article by Betsy Russell.

Lorna Mitson opposed the measure as she testified in front of a committee Thursday, saying, “The school districts aren’t being underfunded, they’re being mismanaged.”

“Giving back the public their tax dollars that they overpaid, I think that’s a fantastic idea,” Brian Almon testified. “I have to oppose it because it’s tied to more funding for education.”

Russell reported that Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, drew repeated objections in the House for her comments on education, including about sexually explicit materials, critical race theory and kids graduating from school who “don’t know if they’re a boy or a girl.”

“The system is broken in our schools,” Scott said. “I am not willing to give them any more money at this point, even though it means that I vote against a tax cut.”

Russell reported that Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, debated strenuously against the bill, his voice at times rising to a shout. “The process is broken,” he declared, saying other bills should have been considered instead.

Let’s not forget Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act and the impact the approval will have on that voter initiative as it heads to the ballot in November. That would generate at least $323 million for K-12, through an increase in corporate income tax rates and income taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents. If it gets a majority vote, it would go into effect Jan. 1. With the Legislature’s approval of HB1, that law would go into effect Jan. 3 and roll back changes made by the initiative.

Still, Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville stayed positive in the wake of the Legislature’s passage of the measure Thursday.

“Even as this bill aims to subvert the Quality Education Act, it hands a major victory to Reclaim Idaho’s thousands of volunteers and supporters,” Mayville said in a statement. “It’s clear that an investment in education on this scale would never have been considered by this legislature before the Quality Education Act earned a place on the ballot.”

We need to keep an eye on where the Legislature goes from here because of this notion from Nate and others that the education system in Idaho is responsible for its own problems, or that school funding itself isn’t a problem. As Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said during the House debate on the bill, “I absolutely do not like this bill in any way, shape or form. … There clearly is no emergency on school funding.”

On the other hand, as Russell reported, West Ada teacher Zach Borman told the lawmakers, “The truth is our students are being shortchanged and have been for some time. Educational resources are stretched too thin. Classrooms are overcrowded. ...

“This is not a system working the way it should. It’s no wonder educators are leaving our profession in unprecedented numbers. The weight may be bearable for a while, but too long or too much and they will break.”

Now we move on to the 2023 legislative session beginning Jan. 9 where the money gets divvied up.

Stay tuned.