Idaho view: Was delay on PACT Act really worth it?

The U.S. Senate adopted the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act Tuesday, 86-11. Good for them. The Senate went through too much drama and delay in the process, and the people needing help the act would provide didn’t need that.

The bill will enhance health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits with veterans reporting respiratory illnesses and cancers they attribute to serving near burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, used to dispose of such things as chemicals, cans, tires, plastics and medical and human waste.

According to an Associated Press report, veterans who served near burn pits will get 10 years of health care coverage through the Department of Veterans Affairs upon their separation from the military rather than five. The bill directs the VA to presume that certain respiratory illnesses and cancers were related to burn pit exposure, taking the burden of proof off the veteran, allowing them to obtain disability payments to compensate for their injury without having to show the illness was a result of their service.

The report said roughly 70% of disability claims related to burn pit exposure were denied by the VA due to lack of evidence, scientific data and information from the Defense Department.

At first, the House and Senate approved the bill overwhelmingly with the Senate first passing it in June, 84-14. The bill contained a revenue-related provision that must originate in the House, requiring a technical fix, and the House approved the fixed bill 342-88. It needed to go back to the Senate for another vote.

Then came the delay. Nearly two weeks ago, more than two dozen Republicans who voted for the bill in June voted against advancing the fixed bill, blocking the needed 60-vote majority, going along with Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who was seeking a vote on an amendment that he said would not reduce spending on veterans but would prevent spending increases in other nondefense programs down the road.

And if anyone wonders where Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch stood on the bill, they voted against it each time it came before them, including the final approving vote.

“The PACT Act failed to advance in the Senate ... because Democrats forced a vote on a bill filled with budget gimmicks to score political points,” Crapo told a Boise TV station. “The Democrats are pushing a false impression that Republicans don’t support veterans. That notion is, of course, blatantly false. I, along with all Republicans, have been longtime, strong supporters of the veteran community. The Democrats should now take the opportunity to truly work in a bipartisan fashion, remove the gimmicks and come to the negotiating table to make commonsense and needed improvements to the bill, including demonstrating true support for veterans.”

Crapo said he has led or co-sponsored four bills to address burn pit injuries and illness, bills he said had broad bipartisan support and could have passed the Senate without opposition, accusing Democrats of creating a nearly $400 billion slush fund for additional unrestrained spending.

The delay created a firestorm.

“You just screwed veterans yesterday,” said Tom Porter of the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. “Now, we’re going to hold them accountable.”

“Veterans are angry and confused at the sudden change from those they thought had their backs,” said Cory Titus of the group Military Officers Association of America.

In a visit to the Boise VA Medical Center, VA Secretary Denis McDonough said killing the legislation would “inexplicably” delay necessary health care to veterans who have faced 30 years of war and exposure to toxic particulates from burn pits.

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, said on the PBS Newshour there wasn’t one thing that changed in the bill from when it was first overwhelmingly approved with the exception of one line that was taken out that allowed the VA to buy out provider contracts, taken out because it was a revenue-raiser. Tester noted that the VA secretary said if Toomey’s amendment were passed it would lead to rationing of care to veterans.

“Health care that is delayed is health care that is denied,” Tester added.

So, where are the “budget gimmicks” that Crapo mentioned? Has that been fully explained? Or is this politics as usual at the cost of veterans whose health can’t afford the delay?

Toomey’s argument had to do with what he said was shuffling $390 billion in VA spending from the government’s discretionary category to an annual mandatory, automatic spending category.

Did anything really change that much to bring about final approval? Veterans organizations are celebrating the bill’s final passage. But a question remains.

Was the delay worth it?