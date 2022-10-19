Idaho view: Vote in support of District 91 bond

Idaho Falls School District 91 has been down this road before.

No one likes to hear about a $250 million price tag, but that’s what the district is putting in front of patrons Nov. 8 in its latest bond proposal. In 2018, the district put a $99.5 million bond up for a vote. In 2017 it was a $110 million bond issue.

With a supermajority of 66.7% required to pass a bond issue, the district fell short each of the last two times it was put up for a vote, garnering 58% approval each time.

The requests have been much the same through the years — building a new Idaho Falls High School on 49th South, renovations at Skyline High School. The latest bond proposal seeks two new elementary schools to serve students on the north (replacing Temple View Elementary) and south ends of the district.

After the vote in 2018, one request by those against the bond was that the community be allowed to give input at work sessions, and what we’re seeing is a result of months of community engagement and prioritization in looking at long-term plans.

Four open houses were scheduled for the upcoming election with the last two coming up this week, Oct. 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Skyline High School and the final one scheduled Oct. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Sunnyside Elementary School.

At the last open house held Wednesday at Idaho Falls High School, an estimated 20 community members showed up and some of them were children.

How should we interpret that kind of turnout?

One thing is for sure: Idaho Falls is growing on a yearly basis, at a rate of 1.22% annually, increasing by 2.47% since the most recent census in 2020, according to the website worldpopulationreview.com. It’s easy to see just in the amount of housing going up in the area.

Idaho Falls schools are reflecting that growth. Superintendent Jim Shank said IFHS and Sunnyside Elementary are both at or above 140% capacity with neither slowing in registration growth. IFHS was built in the 1950s, opening in 1952. It’s 70 years old and it’s showing its age. It’s serving under 1,200 students. It’s using an old storage shack for more classroom space.

The work at IFHS and Skyline would each be designed for 1,800 students to accommodate growth, the district says, including learning spaces with updated power, technology and versatility.

The way things are today given mass shootings in schools, safety and security are a crucial consideration. The work at IFHS and Skyline would address those issues.

The design at IFHS calls for prominent student and visitor entrances with access controls, administrative offices in the front and the back of the school with clear sightlines to major parking lots, consolidated entry points to minimize access to the building and a design that ensures corridors with clear sightlines to better monitor activity within the building.

Renovations at Skyline would include similar safety and security designs, along with the north side of the school being redesigned to eliminate a bank of doors and consolidating access points into the school, parking lots reconfigured for enhanced safety with separate bus pick-up and drop-off areas, student pick-up and drop-off areas and student/visitor/staff parking lots.

What price do we put on our students’ physical safety and security today?

The price tag of $250 million — about $119 million for a new IFHS (it was estimated at $70 million in 2017, $46 million just for renovations), $71.5 million for renovating Skyline, and $27 million for each new elementary school — is a record amount, enough to give many people heartburn just at the thought of it. If that amount seems steep, it comes with the times. Now, those amounts that were voted on in 2017 and 2018 seem like a steal.

Keep that in mind, because costs aren’t about to get cheaper.

The district has an easy-to-use tax impact calculator on the internet at www.ifschools.org/Page/1670. This proposed bond is estimated to cost $233 per $100,000 of net taxable property value, replacing what patrons have been paying on the district’s existing bonds which will be paid off next year.

The bottom line is that the needs at IFHS and Skyline are many. Elementary schools are seeing the crunch that comes with a growing community. These are needs that aren’t a luxury, they’re a necessity.

Do we somehow start trying to stunt Idaho Falls’ growth? That’s where the necessity come from.

Does the community short of a supermajority keep kicking the can down the road, and for how long do we keeping kicking that can before things fall apart? Do we follow in the path of the 2017 and 2018 bond elections, brushing aside the needs that are there now, and hope that things are better in the years ahead?

We’re already seeing the high cost of that approach.