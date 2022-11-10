Idaho view: Top takeaways and surprises from Idaho elections

It’s odd that a state that brags about small government just voted for bigger government.

Probably the biggest surprise of the night from Tuesday’s election in Idaho and of the most consequence was the passage of a constitutional amendment that will allow Idaho legislators to call themselves back into session without the governor’s permission.

This was a clear reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, when legislators were champing at the bit to come back into session to discuss changes to the elections, ways to spend federal relief money and general pushback against the governor’s emergency declaration. But because the Idaho Constitution requires that only the governor can call a special session, legislators’ hands were tied.

Not anymore.

Unfortunately, this means we’re likely going to see legislators back in Boise much more often — at taxpayer expense — as they call themselves back into session to deal with what they perceive to be an emergency that just can’t wait until January.

Bigger government and more power for the Legislature. Odd choice for a state like Idaho.

Other takeaways from Tuesday election:

Red Ada County Commission

The liberal blue bubble of Boise is being more than offset by the red wave crashing into other parts of Ada County, as could be seen in the results for Ada County Commission.

Incumbent Republican Rod Beck and Republican Thomas Dayley defeated their opponents, Democrats Stan Ridgeway and Patricia Nilsson. That means Republicans will hold all three seats on the board. Dr. Ryan Cole might get to keep his seat on the Central District Health board. Expect more bad decisions like that.

College of Western Idaho avoids disaster

The slate of status quo candidates for the College of Western Idaho board of trustees was able to hold off a challenge from a slate of candidates who promised to “end the woke agenda,” slash funding and cut taxes, threatening to disrupt the success of the Treasure Valley’s community college. Voters in Ada and Canyon counties were able to avoid a disaster similar to what happened to North Idaho College.

It’s worth noting that voters in both Ada and Canyon counties voted for the status quo candidates.

Low turnout

Turnout seemed to be notably low. We don’t have official numbers yet, and Kootenai County was still not fully reporting as of Wednesday, so we don’t have complete numbers. But based on 43 out of 44 counties reporting, about 588,000 voted in the governor’s race.

That would be around a 59% turnout. Turnout in 2018, the last gubernatorial election, was 67%.

Bundy performance

One of the most-watched races was being watched not to see who would win, but to see how many votes one of the losers would get.

Most observers predicted that Gov. Brad Little would win reelection, but many people were watching to see how many votes independent candidate Ammon Bundy would get. As of Wednesday afternoon, Bundy received around 101,000 votes or 17%, finishing in third place behind Little and Democrat Stephen Heidt, who received about 120,000 votes, or 20%.

For a non-party candidate, that’s not a bad showing, but it’s nowhere close to upsetting the race or affecting the outcome.

Attorney General

Democrat Tom Arkoosh overperformed his Democratic colleagues slightly, receiving 218,549 votes, or 37%, but he came nowhere close to defeating Republican Raúl Labrador, who received about 365,061, or 63%.

Arkoosh, who had support from some prominent Republicans, was the highest vote-getter among Democrats, but in deep-red Idaho, that still fell more than 100,000 voters short.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler also had a decent showing, receiving about 177,000 votes, but Republican Scott Bedke still ran away with it with 64% of the vote for lieutenant governor.

Idaho Legislature

If the numbers hold up, it looks like the Idaho Legislature will maintain the same balance of Republicans and Democrats.

The Democrats lost a Senate seat in North Idaho but gained a Senate seat in District 15 in Boise, as Rick Just appears to have edged out Codi Galloway for Republican Fred Martin’s seat.

James Ruchti was able to keep the District 29 Senate seat blue. He defeated Republican David Worley to take over the seat previously held by Mark Nye, who died this year.

Republicans will hold 28 Senate seats, Democrats seven.

Similarly, in the House, there will be no change in the balance, if the numbers hold up.

Democrats were able to hold their House seat in District 15A with Steve Berch but were not able to pick up a seat in 15B, where Republican Dori Healey appears to have beaten Democrat Jeff Nafsinger.

Democrats were also able to hold onto their seats in Sun Valley, despite a strong Republican challenge from Laurie Lickley in a redrawn District 26, and in Pocatello, where Democrat Nate Roberts was able to hold onto the seat of James Ruchti, who is moving to the Senate.

So the balance in the House will remain 58 Republicans and 12 Democrats.