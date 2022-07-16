Idaho view: This happens when the Idaho GOP talks to itself

When Idaho’s dominant political party gathers in Twin Falls this weekend, do not expect a robust give and take about abortion, the “big lie” or even voter suppression.

This discussion is one-sided. The only question is whether the Idaho Republican Party goes even further down the road of extremism.

For example:

Abortion — Proposed platform planks would declare “abortion is murder from the moment of fertilization. All children should be protected regardless of the circumstances of conception, including persons conceived in rape and incest. ...”

So a state that is about to prosecute any abortion provider with a felony and a jail term might be poised to charge the woman with murder. And if “abortion is murder from the moment of fertilization,” wouldn’t that imply that oral contraceptives must be outlawed?

The “big lie” — Idaho’s GOP won’t go as far as its counterparts in Texas, where secession got a nod. But it will follow Texas’ lead in considering this resolution: “... We reject the certified results of the 2020 presidential election; and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.”

By the way, state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who as a candidate for secretary of state, embraced the “big lie” that “based on polling, President (Donald) Trump should have been reelected,” is challenging former state schools Superintendent Tom Luna for state GOP chairman.

Voter suppression — It wasn’t enough 12 years ago for the Idaho GOP to close its all-important primary election to anyone unwilling to register as a Republican. But at least independents could sign up to vote as Republicans at the polls.

Now up for consideration are plans that would stop anyone from having a voice in the Republican primary unless he affiliated with the party at least a year before the election. Also banned from voting in the GOP primary would be anyone who formally ended his Republican affiliation within the preceding 39 months. The same goes for anyone with a record of contributing to a non-GOP candidate or party — or participated in another party’s primary or caucus — within the preceding 25 months.

There is talk of nominating GOP candidates at caucuses.

One plan aims to give the GOP domination over the process of redrawing legislative and congressional districts.

And finally, there’s a proposal to require candidates for mayor and city councils to declare a partisan label.

Education — Start with supporting “the ability of parents to use vouchers to select their school of choice,” a move that would make Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman happy, but undermine the education of kids living in rural communities. From there, the GOP will debate whether the State Board of Education — which consists of gubernatorial appointees and the elected state superintendent of public instruction — should be elected.

And finally, there’s another run at encouraging “the Idaho Legislature to divest the state of Idaho from Idaho Public Television. ...”

Settling scores — Luna sued the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee for violating the rules by endorsing and contributing money to its own preferred slate of candidates in the May 17 primary. Up for a vote is a measure directing Luna — or his successor — to dismiss the lawsuit “with prejudice.”

There’s also a resolution to condemn District 19 Chairwoman Lynn Bradescu. And what was her transgression?

She pointed out Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was breaking the law when she closed her office — after spending her budget into oblivion. State law says offices must remain open during the business week except for weekends and holidays.

Potpourri — Among the more predictable material is a measure putting GOP on record against “red flag” laws that allow relatives and police to remove firearms from the possession of someone feared to be a danger to himself or others. In deference to former Congressman Ron Paul’s supporters, there’s a proposal critical of American involvement in the war for Ukrainian independence. Another idea suggests repealing the federal income tax.

Time was when the Idaho GOP convention was an exercise in political voyeurism but not much more.

No longer. The same radical fringe that has taken hold of the GOP has an outsized influence. The Idaho Legislature is starting to look more like the Republican Party — and not the other way around.