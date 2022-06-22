Idaho view: The Hobson’s choice that now confronts us

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has proved that former President Donald Trump willfully disregarded credible evidence that he had lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

This evidence came from his attorney general, Bill Barr.

It came from his campaign manager, Bill Stepien.

It came from his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

The former president chose to pursue the “big lie” that the election had been stolen, pressure election officials in battleground states to change the outcome, intimidate Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the results, raise $250 million in contributions and unleash a mob’s deadly violence upon the Capitol for the first time since 1814.

So a Hobson’s choice now confronts we the people.

Does the current administration bring a criminal indictment against its predecessor? That’s something you’d expect to see in Brazil or Italy but not the country we live in.

Or does the U.S. concede that the former president is above the law with all that portends?

Where we are in 2022 can be traced to a pair of decisions your elected representatives and senators made a year earlier.

First was impeaching Trump for his role in the insurrection.

Ten House Republicans, including Washington’s Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse as well as Wyoming’s Liz Cheney and Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger, joined all 222 House Democrats in supporting impeachment.

Unfortunately, none of the people serving you — Washington’s Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Idaho’s Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — were so inclined.

That afforded the Senate an opportunity to settle the matter even if it came nearly a month after Trump’s term ended. Assuming two-thirds of the Senate voted to convict, a simple majority next could have voted to ban Trump from ever again holding federal office.

Doing so would have liberated the nation from Trump’s toxicity. Fewer people would give him money. And without his status as the GOP’s presumed frontrunner for the 2024 nomination, Trump would not be the overwhelming factor he has become in the midterm Republican primary elections.

Such a political verdict may well have rendered the need for a judicial verdict unnecessary.

Seven Senate Republicans — including Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins, Nebraska’s Ben Sasse and Utah’s Mitt Romney — voted to convict. Because a majority of Republicans, including Idaho’s Mike Crapo and Jim Risch refused, Trump retains the venom he has used to intimidate his party ever since.

The next opportunity to avoid this dire situation came when the House voted to create a bipartisan commission similar to the tribunal that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Simpson was among 35 House Republicans who joined 217 House Democrats to establish that commission.

Among those who voted no were McMorris Rodgers and Fulcher.

Unlike the House panel now underway, the commission had the best chance of rising above partisan rancor. It would have had the resources, credibility and time to pursue the facts, where ever they lead.

A handful of Senate Republicans — again including Murkowski, Collins, Sasse and Romney — voted yes. But too many, including Crapo, stood in the way. Risch was not present, but also would have voted no.

All of which has resulted in the House panel with all its limitations — including a membership consisting of Democrats and Republicans Cheney and Kinzinger, who the GOP has disowned. With the midterm elections expected to hand over majority control to the GOP, the panel is under pressure to wrap up by the year’s end.

What would you call this behavior other than abdication of duty?

For this behavior to continue in the face of Trump’s culpability would be unconscionable.

These five Republicans — McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher, Simpson, Crapo and Risch — were sent to Washington, D.C., to lead, not follow, their constituents.

They should return home and begin painstakingly to break the hypnotic spell Fox News and social media have cast over so many people within their political base.

And when the time comes, as it will, they need to stand behind the Department of Justice as it finally brings Trump to account.

Here’s a final opportunity to redeem themselves and avoid Cheney’s prophesy: “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1