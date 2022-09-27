Idaho view: Take misleading claims with grains of salt

When it comes to spreading misinformation in the world of politics, there has always been a need to take things with a grain of salt. That’s never more true than in an election year.

A couple of cases in point on a very local level came during a debate Tuesday night between state Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Democratic challenger Miranda Marquit for the District 33 House seat.

In one instance, Ehardt asked the question, “Do you know how many sexual predators are drag queens?” She then answered herself, saying an “enormous amount.” The claim, without any proof being offered, was greeted by some laughter from the audience.

The candidates were asked their opinions on federally funded health insurance programs. Ehardt claimed — without citation — that a Reclaim Idaho initiative for Medicaid expansion was funded by philanthropist George Soros. That brought more laughter.

“It’s unfortunate that Barb Ehardt continues to spread lies about our organization,” Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said in a statement to the Post Register. “The truth is that Reclaim Idaho is a grassroots organization funded by thousands of Idahoans who chip in one contribution at a time — often as little as five dollars — to sustain our work. Idahoans give us donations because they know we’re working hard to address unaffordable healthcare costs, underfunded public schools, and other problems that politicians like Barb Ehardt continue to ignore.”

And then we have a recent claim made by the Idaho Freedom Foundation that went beyond local misinformation, from a Sept. 13 blog post on the IFF’s website all the way up to national exposure by Fox News and conservative blogs.

The IFF’s blog post was titled “Idaho’s government offers ‘porn literacy,’ other corrupting practices to K-12 students.”

The post was authored by Anna Miller, education policy director for the IFF’s Center for American Education, and Scott Yenor, a Boise State University professor who also writes for the far-right Claremont Institute.

The post says “Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) implements sex education curriculum endorsed by Planned Parenthood in schools. The curriculum and training for sex education facilitators is purchased from an interest group that promotes queering education and normalizing the consumption of pornography.”

It says IDHW takes funds from federal programs like the Personal Responsibility Education Program and Title V Sexual Risk Avoidance Education and acquires sex education products from non-profits like Education, Training and Research (ETR) “whose curriculum is developed and endorsed by Planned Parenthood. Next, IDHW instructs public health districts to implement ETR’s Reducing the Risk (RTR) curriculum in public schools.”

It claims Reducing the Risk curriculum promises to teach abstinence but instead includes an “LGBTQ Inclusive” curriculum that “queers education with an emphasis on ‘gender identity, sexual orientation and behavior,’” also advocating for teaching elementary students about “porn literacy” with instruction on “kink and power, pleasure, sexual identity, sexual acts, and sexual exploration in relation to pornography.”

The post goes on say that activities include having students watch a video in which cartoon characters act out sexually explicit scenes with one girl screaming “Wow! That’s so big. I never knew it could be so huge!” with the claim that it’s sexual innuendo followed by cartoon characters performing sexual acts.

There are problems with the IFF’s claim. RTR covers reducing the risk of pregnancy, sexually transmitted disease, “finding yourself in bad situations,” and abstinence. As for that video, KTVB showed that what IFF produced was an edited clip that left off with another girl asking her friend what she’s looking at just before IFF’s video cuts away. The full video shows that the girl watching the video was looking at pictures of the school’s vegetable growing contest — commenting on a picture of a vegetable.

The video is not part of ETR’s content.

In a statement, Health and Welfare officials said, “DHW does not support or fund any ‘porn literacy’ for children in Idaho. DHW provides evidence-based, optional sex education curriculum, called Reducing the Risk, for Idaho schools. Reducing the Risk does not discuss porn literacy, and it is not a subject taught in the curriculum DHW provides.”

“The more students practice effectively saying no to sex (or to unprotected sex), the more likely they’ll be to use these skills in real life,” the ETR website explains.

“Porn literacy?” Hardly.

Once again, the IFF is misleading people to score cheap points with their base. And this isn’t the first time it’s happened with them.

Pass the salt.