Idaho view: SJR 102 — Why fix something that isn't broken?

Remember the old saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Idaho has been a state since 1890. We may not agree with everything that’s gone into or come out of state government since the time the state’s constitution was adopted, but it’s worked pretty well in that time.

What makes the Legislature think it needs to call itself into a special session at any time for any reason? That’s what we could be looking at if a majority of voters go to the polls Nov. 8 and approve the amendment known as Senate Joint Resolution 102.

If the amendment is approved, the Legislature could call itself back into session within 15 days of a written request by 60% of the members of the Idaho House of Representatives and 60% of the members of the Idaho Senate. The Senate brought it up for approval, and in 2021 the Senate approved the resolution 24-11 followed by a 54-15-1 approval with a two-thirds majority required in the House on a largely Republican vote to put it in front of voters, with only eight Republicans voting against it.

The Idaho Constitution says the governor has the sole power to call the Legislature back in session. Since SJR 102 passed, there’s been a push for the state’s legislative branch to assert its power more while pulling back a bit of the power from the executive branch.

Let’s remember what was happening in that 2021 session. There was a battle involving conservative legislators over Gov. Brad Little’s COVID-19 orders, and the rhetoric from that hasn’t totally gone away.

As the resolution was debated in 2021, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said neither the legislative, executive nor judicial branches of state government should be able to control the other, and he suggested the executive branch wields a bit too much power.

“In the case of the executive branch, it has a huge bully pulpit that it can use daily to promote its authority and to broadcast to the public what a great job it is doing for the taxpayers of Idaho,” Winder said then, adding that the Legislature is “just a small blip on the radar scope of balance of power.”

Republican proponents say legislators would not use the amendment to turn the Legislature into a full-time lawmaking body, but with only a 60% majority being able to call special sessions, that’s what it could turn into. If the amendment goes through, why not have a two-thirds supermajority required to call them as is the case with other states? If it’s required for bond elections, why not have it required for special sessions? That 60% mark is a level that could remove the minority party from having a part in the decision-making process.

Too many questions surround the possibility of legislators calling themselves into these sessions. Are they taking into consideration the time it would take for proper vetting on each bill that’s proposed? What kinds of bills would be brought up for debate? Could we see a return of something along the lines of House Bill 666 and its move to keep a close watch on librarians? Would we see more debates along the lines of critical race theory being taught in schools? Any concerns whether large or small, real or unreal, when it comes to voting rights?

Where would we draw the line when it comes to the things that bring legislators to feel the need to call a special session?

There is some irony in this amendment. Conservative Idahoans have boasted about keeping its government small. Even Democratic Rep. Brooke Green from Boise is on the record as liking the “lighter touch of government.”

Does this amendment keep state government “light?”

And what about the cost of bringing legislators back to Boise x-number of times between regular sessions?

According to a report in the Idaho Capital Sun from January, a three-day session last November to consider a response to COVID-19 requirements from employers and President Joe Biden cost taxpayers more than $46,000. No laws came out of it, just a nonbinding resolution against federal vaccine rules.

Meanwhile, $36,033, was spent over those three days for legislators’ per diem with no legislators returning or declining that per diem.

There was $13,392 for travel expenses submitted for reimbursement, nearly $8,952 for legislative session staff, and nearly $1,249 for additional security costs paid to CBI Security Services.

As we all know, the cost of everything has gone up. Are calls for additional special sessions a sign of being fiscally conservative?

As has been shown for well over 100 years, the duties of the Idaho Legislature have been handled pretty well as the state’s constitution has stood.

In the case of SJR 102, why try and fix something that isn’t broken?