Idaho view: Revisiting the 'evils' of Idaho's libraries

It’s time to revisit the “evils” of libraries again.

The last time we brought up the subject here was April 3, when the Idaho Legislature was dealing with House Bill 666 which critics said could lead to librarians being prosecuted for checking out materials that are deemed harmful to minors.

House members took issue with books from the adult sections of libraries, teen memoirs and coming-of-age novels with LGBTQ themes and youth sex education books for children over 10, calling the materials “pornography.”

Back then, we asked some questions. How many 5- or 6-year-olds are going to libraries themselves, without their parents, grabbing a book out of the adult section and a librarian is letting them check it out? Do we have a line of 900 5-year-olds trying to get their hands on inappropriate material?

At the time, we saw the fight over libraries as part of a common theme through the entire 2022 legislative session — lack of trust while infringing on rights.

The move thankfully sputtered and died, failing to get a hearing in the state Senate.

Ah, but that doesn’t mean Idaho has stopped receiving attention over its staunch opposition to library materials. Just in the past several days, Bonners Ferry has received national attention over a petition to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update. Library director Kimber Glidden ended up announcing her resignation, which went into effect Saturday.

“Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library, as reported by the Spokesman-Review in Spokane.

Activists had been demanding that more than 400 books be banned from the shelves because of concerns about the introduction of topics such as gender or sexuality. There was reportedly a concern about a children’s history book about abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

It was also reported that the library didn’t even stock any of the books raising concerns.

The uproar over library books that’s seen a resurgence reportedly led to one librarian in Coeur d’Alene quitting because of armed intimidation.

According to a report in the Bonners Ferry Herald, Glidden said she had not received direct threats but she has seen threatening behavior with bizarre, threatening biblical quotes aimed at her, while a neighbor of Glidden’s warned her that armed individuals came to the neighbor’s house, apparently looking for Glidden. Guns have been carried into library board and school board meetings.

On the positive side, the strong-arming to ban books has brought a form of a counter-protest with “read-ins” that were said to be quiet and polite, showing support for the library.

The Bonners Ferry Herald reported that the county’s library board held a budget hearing Sept. 1 and adopted its budget in a smaller, quieter, less threatening gathering. There were 15 people present and none of them chose to speak. Perhaps the fact that a national television news crew was on hand to record them made a difference.

What did the list of banned books include? “Why Grace Changes Everything,” a religion-based book by Pastor Chuck Smith; “Women’s Voices” by Olga Kenyon, offering an insight into women’s lives over the centuries; “How To Hug A Porcupine” by Debbie Joffe Ellis, offering strategies for how to love, understand, and communicate with difficult people at home, at work, and in the community; and “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings,” described as a 1969 autobiography telling of the early years of American writer and poet Maya Angelou, illustrating how strength of character and a love of literature can help overcome racism and trauma.

Do these sound like threatening books? Do they sound like they should incite people to take up arms and march on their local libraries, intimidating librarians?

What’s ironic in cases like these is that we’re talking about groups of people who we find shouting about the need to protect freedoms, and yet they have no qualms when it comes to taking some very basic freedoms away, including the freedom to choose what books to read out of a library, or to keep a library from getting in certain books when they are requested.

It’s a control thing. When the Idaho Legislature sees fit to take up a measure like HB 666, we should be concerned. Then, it’s not just an issue in Bonners Ferry. It’s statewide.

We’ll end with a bit of trivia. Many classic books have been banned through history — to name a few, “The Grapes of Wrath,” “Of Mice and Men,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” and “Bambi.”

Yes, “Bambi.” It was banned by the Nazis in 1935. They saw the book as a political allegory on the treatment of Jews in Europe and burned it as Jewish propaganda.