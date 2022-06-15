 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Idaho view

Idaho view: Patriot Front arrests show Idaho still has an extremism problem we need to fight

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front

Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho Pride event Saturday, June 11, 2022, after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

 GEORJI BROWN, AP

There is nothing patriotic about the Patriot Front, whose 31 members were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to riot over the weekend in Coeur d’Alene, apparently intending to disrupt a gay pride gathering.

But it is a front — a front for white nationalists who carry out their bullying tactics in the name of American freedom. And an affront for those who truly understand American freedom, not the Patriot Front’s distorted view of it.

The Patriot Front’s tactics are the furthest thing from American freedom. Their beliefs are based on freedom only for those they approve of. In this case, the LGBTQ community is not among those who deserve the right to peaceably assemble, that allegedly God-given right protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That’s because Patriot Front’s ideals are rooted not in the Constitution but in hatred.

Ironically, the Patriot Front’s planned bullying and harassment of a gay pride event perfectly demonstrate why we still need gay pride month.

Our LGBTQ friends, family and neighbors have been marginalized, vilified, even prosecuted simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Gay pride month shows that they deserve the same freedoms, rights and protections as everyone else. To say otherwise is un-American.

The Patriot Front’s planned harassment campaign is part of a growing anti-LGBTQ movement in this country which labels LGBTQ citizens as “child groomers” and pedophiles. That kind of demonization of a group of citizens is dangerous and leads to the very kind of misguided bullying and harassment planned by the Patriot Front.

Unfortunately, this is another black eye for the state of Idaho, which continues to struggle to shed its reputation as a haven for extremism, white nationalists and white supremacists.

In the wake of the arrests of Patriot Front members, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statement about freedom of speech without fear of violence. That’s a good start, but doesn’t go nearly far enough. He didn’t even mention the Patriot Front and the danger it presents. His statement also thanked the “many, many Idahoans from across the political spectrum committed to peacefully demonstrating.”

This runs the risk of giving solace and comfort to those who would continue to bully, threaten and harass those with whom they disagree. Little’s statement also misses the gravity of the situation, the seriousness of this kind of organized effort to potentially do violence to a group of Idaho citizens.

We need leaders who will strongly and forcefully call out and condemn these anti-American thugs.

At least Little issued a statement. U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo also issued a statement: “Hate, violence and bigotry are unacceptable in any form. I applaud the efforts of local law enforcement for their measured response in de-escalating what could have been a dangerous situation.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch merely thanked the police. Weak sauce, indeed.

While the weekend’s Patriot Front arrest was plastered all over the national news, the other members of our federal delegation, Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, were disappointingly silent on the issue as of Monday afternoon.

Could it be they know that if they speak up against the Patriot Front, they risk losing much-needed votes in the upcoming election? If so, what does that say about their voters?

Idaho view: Idaho is running out of qualified teachers

Opinion: It’s getting tougher to find qualified teachers willing to work in Idaho. Not that anyone should be surprised. In its survey of more than 90 Idaho school districts, the Idaho State Board of Education found more than 700 teacher vacancies went unfilled by people who had earned a teaching certificate.

Idaho view: Jan. 6 hearings give delegation last chance. Do they want to be marked as cowards?

Opinion: At 6 p.m. Mountain Time tonight, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol will begin public hearings to present the findings of its yearlong investigation. Our congressional delegation should attend to it closely. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher have an obligation to the nation they swore to preserve and defend — an obligation they have not so far met.

Idaho view: And here we have Idaho — both of them

Idaho's Republican Party is split by geography as much as ideology. A hard-right movement with a white nationalist fringe dominates the north. A moderate, establishment version of the GOP controls the south.

