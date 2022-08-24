Idaho view: Need for support in education system is real

Gov. Brad Little gave his annual “Address to the Business Community” speech on Wednesday in front of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, and in the process he spent some time heaping praise on Idaho’s teachers.

“Just those precious teachers who are in those classrooms, they’re meeting some of these challenging kids — they need our outward and inward support,” Little said in remarks reported by the Idaho Press.

While praising the state’s fiscal conservatism, Little offered praise for the state paying off its debts, saving money for a rainy day, giving money back to people, “and we make investments where they count.”

Education is one area where the state needs to show its “outward and inward support” with a strong investment.

In a recent news release, Little promised to work with the Legislature next year to “deliver even more education investments” as well as tax relief to Idahoans.

A revenue forecast released just over a week ago shows that the state expects to collect about $6.09 billion in fiscal 2023, which began July 1, a decrease of $107 million or 1.7% from the record $6.197 billion the state collected last year.

The Legislature approved $4.62 billion in expenditures for the fiscal year, so it’s expected there will be room to address education priorities in the next legislative session.

Any help when it comes to funding education in Idaho is greatly needed.

Along those lines, there was an interesting report from the Idaho Press Monday saying claims that the Quality Education Initiative, proposed by Reclaim Idaho, would raise taxes by $570 million on average taxpayers appear to be unfounded, and a drafting error in the initiative’s inflation factor originated in the Idaho Attorney General’s office.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane said in an email to the newspaper there was an inadvertent typographical error made by the AG’s office in the Certificate of Review which threw off the numbers. “The mistake is ours,” Kane said.

The initiative would raise an additional $323.5 million a year for Idaho schools, according to an analysis by the state Division of Financial Management, by raising income taxes on the state’s highest earners and corporations. Reclaim Idaho says that money will go into a dedicated fund to invest in competitive teacher pay, full-day kindergarten, career-technical education, support staff, and other education-related areas.

Backers say it would be paid for with no new taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year. For those making over $250,000, the initiative calls for a tax increase of 4.495 percent. For married couples, the tax increase would only apply to income earned above $500,000. The group says the initiative would return the corporate tax rate back to the level that existed in Idaho from 1987 until 2000, at 8 percent.

In a fact sheet from Reclaim Idaho, they say increased funding is needed because Idaho ranks last of 50 states in K-12 funding per student, rural school districts lack funding for programs in welding, ag science, and other career-technical fields, and Idaho students are losing access to qualified teachers with the average teacher salary dropping by $900 in 2020 with one in 10 Idaho teachers leaving the classroom.

The needs are definitely there when it comes to supporting education, and they go beyond supporting teachers. They go to facilities as well, shown in a recent report on the Idaho Falls School District’s proposed $250 million bond measure, with district officials offering the reminder that costs are not going down over time.

“We have built schools in recessions, we have passed bonds in recessions … the needs don’t go away,” said Hillary Radcliffe, District 91’s board vice chairwoman. “The price tag isn’t going to go down. At some point we are going to have to move this forward. Hopefully, we can be stewards of the taxpayers’ money … but the priority is that we need to provide facilities for our students to learn.”

Radcliffe gave the reminder that Idaho Falls High School was built over 70 years ago and it doesn’t meet current needs. There are concerns over security and safety issues, classrooms being stretched by increasing class sizes, etc.

In his Wednesday business community address, Little reiterated his desire to make Idaho a state where “our kids will choose to stay,” and he told of his time as lieutenant governor after the 2007-2008 recession when people would tell him their children were leaving for careers elsewhere.

There’s one way to provide a better chance for keeping Idaho’s children from going elsewhere, and that’s through dedicated support for teachers and the education system, whether it’s through the Legislature boosting funding with the help of increased revenues, state voters backing a major school funding initiative, or local taxpayers supporting a bond issue.

If we want to keep students in the state, we need to put our money where our mouth is.