Idaho view: Micron’s investment means more workers in Boise, but Idaho’s culture must be welcoming

Micron’s announcement Thursday that the Boise-based memory storage manufacturer will invest $15 billion over the next decade to build a new manufacturing fabrication plant in Boise is huge news for Boise and for Idaho.

This will be the first new memory manufacturing plant built in the U.S. in 20 years and the largest private investment ever made in Idaho, according to Micron.

Not only is it anticipated to provide 2,000 new direct Micron jobs, it’s expected to generate 17,000 new American jobs, according to the company.

Other nuggets of good news within Micron’s announcement:

A partnership with the College of Western Idaho to lead efforts in delivering key curricula, such as Advanced Mechatronics Engineering Technology, to prepare students for the Micron Technician Apprenticeship Program.

A world-class child care facility operated by the Treasure Valley Family YMCA across from Micron’s corporate headquarters to provide STEM-based programming, and provide easy access for parents to interact with their children during the day and ease the transition for those, especially mothers, returning to the workforce.

We’ve reported before that the U.S. is facing a massive labor shortage that promises only to get worse, as Baby Boomers are retiring and the number of younger workers isn’t large enough to fully replace them. Other factors include a lack of child care, spurring millions of women to leave the workforce altogether. Creating a child care facility and helping train the next generation of workers positions Micron in a competitive advantage for years to come.

This is the first of Micron’s multiple planned U.S. investments following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, a $52 billion federal incentive package intended to keep the U.S. competitive in the memory storage industry against foreign competitors. Micron is making good on its promises to deliver if the bill passed.

The bill had a wide range of support, including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, who wrote a guest opinion urging passage of the bill and then traveled to Washington, D.C., when it was signed by President Joe Biden.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little in February signed a letter — along with governors from 21 other states, including New York, California, Utah and Kansas — urging passage of the CHIPS Act.

In its announcement Thursday, Micron noted “the incentives provided by the state of Idaho and the support of the governor.”

The Idaho Legislature this year passed the Idaho Semiconductors for America Act, which provides a sales tax exemption for building materials used to construct, expand or modernize semiconductor plants in Idaho.

Thursday’s announcement is the culmination of all that support.

Not everyone can claim credit and celebrate with the rest of us, though. All four of Idaho’s federal lawmakers — Republican Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson — voted against the CHIPS Act.

Although Micron’s announcement Thursday is certainly welcome news, more work needs to be done.

Continuing to help Micron grow will require support from all across the state.

The Idaho Legislature’s pending investment in public education and “in-demand career” education, debated during the extraordinary session this week, would be a good first step.

But for all who wish to take some credit for this investment, ask yourselves, are you doing all you can to foster an environment that will support the workforce needed to make this investment succeed?

Micron expects 2,000 more employees in its own ranks. The company has repeatedly shown its commitment to higher education, diversity, equity and inclusion, and training and hiring underrepresented populations. Idaho legislators need to show that same level of commitment.

It will take everyone to help this investment succeed.