Idaho view: Luck is no defense against domestic terror

The last thing you want to rely on as your front-line defense against hate groups is a vigilant citizen.

But that’s what spared Coeur d’Alene and northern Idaho on Saturday from domestic terrorists who were ready to transform that community’s peaceful LGBTQ pride event into a riot.

Ten minutes after being tipped off about “a little army” of masked men boarding a U-Haul truck at a hotel parking lot, police stopped and arrested 31 members of the Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that had broken off from Vanguard America, organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally at Charlottesville, Va.

Police found a smoke grenade, riot gear and “paperwork” that looked like an operation plan.

“I was a bit surprised by their level of preparation. That’s not something we see everyday,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White told a news conference. “It was very clear to us, immediately, that this was a riotous group that had prepared in advance to come downtown and disrupt either the pride event or the Prayer in the Park event. It was clear there was some ill intent.”

Among the 31 charged with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot were Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau of Grape Vine, Texas; two Idahoans, 21-year-old Winston North Durham of Genesee and 21-year-old Richard Jacob Jessop of Idaho Falls, and a Spokane man, 22-year-old Mishael Joshua Buster. The bulk of the would-be rioters were outsiders — with two-thirds coming from Colorado, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Talk about a close call.

Instead of alerting the police ahead of time, usually it’s the watchful witness who ends up telling a television reporter after the fact: “You know, at the time, that did look strange to me...”

So some questions need answers:

How in the world does someone recruit and organize 31 young men from nearly a dozen states, including those as far flung as Texas, Illinois, Missouri and Arizona, deliver them to an obscure corner of a rural state, provide them with operation plans, equip them with money, riot gear, smoke grenades and place them within 10 minutes of setting off a violent riot without the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security knowing about it? Wasn’t it FBI Director Christopher Wray, who said this about domestic terrorism: “So whenever we’ve had the chance, we’ve tried to emphasize that this is a top concern and remains so for the FBI. In fact, we’ve viewed it as such a critical threat that back in June of 2019 under my leadership, we elevated racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism to our highest threat priority on the same level with ISIS and homegrown violent extremists where it remains to this day”?

What brought them to northern Idaho? Was it the region’s troubled history as the base for the Aryan Nations in the 1980s and 1990s?

Did they get an impression that an area that gets smeared — or, take your pick, promoted — as the last white homeland would be supportive of their aims? And if so, how did they reach that conclusion? Was it the antics of Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who recently fired off another round in the culture wars when she said drag queens and other LGBTQ supporters are responsible for a “war of perversion against our children”?

Did they get that idea from seeing Boise’s Anne Frank Memorial defaced with Nazi swastikas?

How about some of the rhetoric spewing out of the Idaho Legislature, such as Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s animosity toward transgender athletes?

Or was it simply knowing that any hate group can win national network television coverage by acting out in the Idaho Panhandle?

What’s next? With then-Attorney General Jim Jones at the helm three decades ago, a bright spotlight exposed and condemned the Aryan Nations until its ultimate demise. Criminal penalties were enhanced. People of good will among local and state political, social and business networks countered the white supremacists.

What’s needed today is something equally proactive.

Gov. Brad Little said just enough to condemn the Patriot Front. But if the governor created an effective response that investigates what’s going on here, exposes it and then outlines the means to once again weed it out, he’d enjoy the same broad-based support that welcomed Jones’ efforts.

Otherwise, we may not be so lucky next time.

