Idaho view: Little ‘broke’ education initiative; now he owns it

When it comes to Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act, Gov. Brad Little ought to be having a Colin Powell moment.

In a quote he apparently lifted from a newspaper columnist, the late secretary of state was famous for invoking the pottery rule: “You break it, you own it.”

Reclaim Idaho did not need the governor’s help to push its initiative across the finish line. Working one-on-one, even in a pandemic with a largely volunteer staff, it collected roughly 100,000 signatures across a diverse state to get the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. In the process, it created momentum for a plan to raise taxes on corporations and wealthier families — while spending $323.5 million on schools.

Little broke it.

He called lawmakers back to session earlier this month.

He rammed through a plan that not only erased Reclaim Idaho’s intended tax increases but then cut them further — and made the income tax even more regressive with a single rate.

Then his measure provided a provision to spend $410 million on education.

But, as Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert noted last week, the successful bill only promises to spend $80 million on “in-demand career centers” and $330 million on public schools. It doesn’t say how or where.

“That was no accident,” Richert wrote. “In order to keep on the right side of the state Constitution, which says a single piece of legislation can only cover a single topic, (House Bill) 1 had to be written as a tax bill. It creates sales tax funds for education programs, with the spending plan to come later.”

It has none of the details Reclaim Idaho had in mind, such as:

Creating a separate pool of money for schools, apart from what the Legislature can be expected to provide.

Reducing classroom sizes.

Recruiting and retaining quality educators through competitive salaries and benefits.

Supporting all-day kindergarten.

Enhancing career technical education.

Providing the means for art, music and drama programs.

Helping English language learners.

Improving civics, American history or American government programs.

Supporting special education.

Complicating matters is that the people who decide where the money goes will include a newly elected state superintendent of public instruction and a Legislature in which roughly 40% of its members will be freshmen. They had nothing to do with the special session or its legislative achievement.

So what happens next?

Will the money be diverted into something Reclaim Idaho never intended, such as facilities or even experimental programs that tie new dollars to specific standardized test results?

What happens if lawmakers decide $330 million is enough of a boost next year and add an insignificant sum to the public school budget?

Or suppose the Idaho Freedom Foundation uses its expanded legislative clout to siphon off tax dollars into vouchers for private school students?

That would be a betrayal not only to Reclaim Idaho but to the Idahoans who were prepared to pass its Quality Education Act.

Little is uniquely positioned to prevent such a betrayal.

As governor, he serves as the state’s chief budget officer. He gets the first crack at drafting the state’s spending blueprint each January.

Given the complexity of that budget — and the inertia involved in altering it — legislative appropriators tend to do little more than nibble around its edges. For them, it’s nearly impossible to radically depart from the governor’s strategy.

If Powell’s pottery rule isn’t enough to persuade Little to adhere to Reclaim Idaho’s contours, here’s one more: The governor campaigned for his extraordinary package on the grounds it would help counter the effects of high inflation. Nowhere has inflation been more apparent than in Idaho’s attempts to overcome its last-in-the-region educator compensation package. As the state has expanded spending on public schools, so have its neighboring states.

Here’s a chance for Idaho to leapfrog ahead.

This is more than Little proving his educational bona fides.

It’s up to him to keep faith with the Idaho voters who would have enacted Reclaim Idaho’s initiative into law before he intervened and deprived them of that opportunity.