Idaho view: Legislature has enough power; it doesn’t need more

On the Nov. 8 ballot is Senate Joint Resolution 102 — a constitutional amendment that would enable Idaho lawmakers for the first time in 130 years to call themselves back into special session for any reason at any time.

Today, only the governor can convene lawmakers in Boise after they’ve formally adjourned their regular three-month-long session each spring — and only he can set the agenda. It’s one of the few remaining restraints on the Legislature’s authority over your lives.

By all means, vote no.

SJR 102 is built on a fallacy. The argument goes that because Idaho’s part-time citizen Legislature can not summon itself back to life, it is a junior partner compared to the other two branches of state government, the executive and the courts.

That belies the growth of legislative power at the expense of others — particularly the executive branch — ever since Phil Batt left the governor’s office in early 1999.

Among the milestones in that trend are the following:

The $120 million Capitol expansion and restoration

— In ways both symbolic and real, this has forever altered the Legislature. Former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter’s reservations about the project have proved correct. This is a far less accessible, transparent group of lawmakers than the generations who worked from their desks on the House and Senate floors, crowded into cramped hearing rooms and conducted much of their conversations in the open rotunda.

Rulemaking

— Legislators don’t simply write the laws; they also decide how they’re implemented. They have the ability to accept or reject rules and regulations drafted by state agencies such as the Department of Environment Quality, the Idaho Board of Education and the Department of Water Resources. That’s a relatively rare power unknown even by Congress. Passage of a constitutional amendment has preempted the courts from ever changing the practice.

The Constitutional Defense Fund

— Envisioned as a modest effort to defend the Gem State against an overzealous federal bureaucracy, this account has become a slush fund enabling legislative leaders to hire their own attorneys — at inflated rates — to engage in everything from challenging federal authority over public lands to defending patently unconstitutional laws in federal court.

Legislative oversight

— Whatever the merits of legislative audits of state agencies and the investigative work of the Office of Performance Evaluations, this gives lawmakers a great deal of authority over the day-to-day operations of state agencies.

Strings

— There was a time when lawmakers appropriated money and state agencies spent it. More recently, however, budget bills come with red tape and strings attached through a device known as legislative intent.

On top of this, many legislators are rarely held accountable by the voters. As opposed to governors who frequently face credible opposition in their primary and general election campaigns, a good number of Idaho’s 105 legislators float from one uncontested reelection campaign to the next — in large part because the GOP is so dominant in the Gem State.

That doesn’t mean the voters are happy with the results. Twice in a decade, they have repudiated the Legislature’s handiwork in two vitally important spheres — public education and public health. In 2012, voters rejected by a 2-to-1 margin the so-called “Luna Laws,” a series of anti-teacher education measures. In 2018, they overturned legislative indifference by extending Medicaid coverage to working poor adults.

Lawmakers responded by all but repealing the voter initiative process — until a unanimous Idaho Supreme Court blocked them. But that hasn’t stopped a lot of lawmakers from putting a lot of their little fingers in a lot of little pies — whether it’s blocking communities from deciding minimum wage limits to toying with the idea of stopping the locals from naming their own streets and parks or remove monuments or memorials.

So what would they do with this new authority if SJR 102 becomes the law of the land?

The track record on special sessions is hardly reassuring. Even when it’s specific and consensus-based, a special session is fraught with problems. The pace is fast. There’s no time for second-guessing or even alternatives. And it’s usually over before the public even knows about it. Case in point: The 2006 special session engineered by then-Gov. Jim Risch, which removed a stable property tax levy supporting public schools and replaced it with a less reliable sales tax. With the passage of time, the damage to schools has become abundantly clear — but nobody expects the Legislature to go back and reverse it.

When the process becomes a circus, it gets worse. You only need to go back to 2021 — when the House refused to formally adjourn its regular session. It then relied on that legal fiction to bring itself back to Boise in the fall — only to fail to pass a single bill aimed at addressing Gov. Brad Little’s authority to act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, as Lewiston Tribune columnist Bob Hassoldt observed last Sunday, this amendment could be a comparative glide path toward frequent special sessions. In most states where lawmakers have the ability to return to work, it takes a two-thirds or even a three-quarters vote of the House and Senate to authorize it.

Idaho’s plan would need only 60% support in each chamber to bring the Legislature back to life.

So how long would it take ambitious lawmakers to engage in special sessions that grow both in number and duration — until we have a de facto full-time Legislature?

Don’t want to risk it? Vote no on SJR 102.