Idaho view: LaBeau repairs the damage Moon inflicts

Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry President Alex LaBeau was right when he castigated GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon’s demagogic campaign against the weekend Pride Festival at Boise.

He was spot on about the ethics.

Moon, who whipped up opposition to the festival’s drag show for kids, did not have the “moral compass” to challenge anybody about anything — not after she defended convicted rapist and former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, LaBeau said.

“For Dorothy to come out and have any sort of say in this — obviously this is coming from a woman who blamed a rape victim and said it’s OK for legislators to sleep with a teenage intern,” LaBeau told the Idaho Capital Sun.

LaBeau was also correct about the details. Before that portion of the event was canceled, it featured children acting with their parents’ permission and for whom finding a venue for self-expression in a culturally conservative state is by no means easy or even safe.

“I would like to see everybody take a deep breath, perhaps for Dorothy to go over and have a conversation with the Pride people and talk about what the event is to reduce the hate,” LaBeau said. “That is the very thing that all Idaho companies and all of our members want to do is be a welcoming state. But to sit there and fan the flames in the way that she is is not acceptable, and I challenge her to go have that conversation.”

LaBeau’s forthrightness stands in contrast to a handful of firms that pulled their support for the event. But when it comes to the future of Idaho’s commerce and industry — including those same businesses — LaBeau knows what he’s talking about. Moon’s message is not the kind of image Idaho wants or needs.

For the sake of argument, say you’re considering a career change that might bring you to Idaho.

Before you make a move, you Google:

Idaho and diversity — You readily will find an Idaho Freedom Foundation claim that diversity on the state’s college campuses is creating “unprecedented pressure for ideological conformity” and its successful efforts in the Legislature to withdraw financial support from those programs.

Idaho and school quality — It doesn’t take long to find the Gem State ranked along the bottom tier. Or to learn about attempts by right-wing lawmakers to airbrush American history — and prosecute librarians for keeping the wrong books on the shelves.

Idaho and abortion — Among your findings will be news accounts of attempts to criminalize not just elective but therapeutic abortions needed to save a pregnant woman’s life.

Idaho and the LGBTQ community — You’ll learn discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity is legal throughout much of the state. “LGBT people in the state of Idaho face some legal challenges not experienced by non-LGBT people,” says one website.

Idaho and white supremacy — If the history lesson about the Aryan Nations’ northern Idaho activities in the 1980s doesn’t grab your attention, news accounts about a resurgence among these groups who hope to transform Idaho into an “ethnic enclave” no doubt will.

Now, if you’re a female engineer of childbearing years, are you going to take a job at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls or accept a position in another state where your reproductive rights are secure?

If you’re Black or Hispanic, which will be more attractive — working at a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Idaho or someplace not associated with the Aryan Nations or the Proud Boys?

If you’re a health care provider with children at home, are you going to take a chance on Idaho’s chronically underfunded schools or find a job in a state that shows a greater commitment to educating your kids?

And if you’re a member of the LGBTQ community, are you going to help operate an agricultural processing plant in a state that does not safeguard your civil rights — or are you going to move on?

There isn’t a lot of middle ground.

You can’t operate a nuclear facility remotely from California.

You can’t make semiconductors remotely from Connecticut.

You can’t run an agricultural processing plant remotely from New York.

This runs both ways. Idaho must draw talent from outside its borders. And in a state that exports its products nationally and internationally, it needs people who are conversant with that broader community.

So Idaho has a problem.

Alex LaBeau knows that. He’s trying to help.

And Dorothy Moon is making it worse. — M.T.