Idaho view: If Idaho must ban abortions, do it humanely

If successful, Planned Parenthood’s challenge to Idaho’s pending abortion ban — triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of a woman’s 50-year constitutional right to reproductive autonomy — will send the matter back to the Legislature.

No one would expect that GOP-led body to change its stripes. Eventually, the Gem State will make abortion a crime.

But until now, lawmakers have relied on sloganeering masquerading as policy. Who cared if they passed draconian measures designed to instill loyalty among the anti-abortion rights base of their party? As long as Roe v. Wade remained the law of the land, they could do so with impunity. Their actions had no consequences on the unsuspecting targets of their political machinations.

Now those consequences are about to take shape, unless the Legislature removes the irresponsible features of these laws by:

Getting rid of the bounty hunters. It’s never a good idea to follow Texas’ lead, whether in battle or in public policy. By doing so in this case, Idaho lawmakers have empowered private citizens with dubious claims — including rapists — to seek at least $20,000 in civil judgments against health care providers who perform abortions.

That gives legal standing to people whose lawsuits would otherwise be thrown out of court — because they have suffered no injury.

It’s redundant. Under Idaho’s abortion ban, a health care provider who performs an abortion could serve time in prison and lose his professional license.

And it’s poorly written. For instance, what burden of proof would someone have to meet in order to claim his money?

Passing a genuine exception for victims of rape and incest. More than three-quarters of Americans agree with that idea. Yet the exception in Idaho law isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

That’s because the victim of rape or incest must present a police report in order to obtain an abortion. In this victim-blaming culture, fewer than two-thirds of rape victims ever come forward. And what incest victim is going to see a relative prosecuted?

Assume, however, that a victim steps forward. Even then, there’s no guarantee of getting a timely report.

Under Idaho’s public records act, law enforcement is under no obligation to release a report when an investigation is active — and increasingly, police are exercising that authority.

As critics of the state’s abortion ban also noted at the time it was proposed, on average, police take about three months to close a rape investigation.

And the longer a woman must wait to get an abortion, the more complicated her situation becomes.

Why bring the police in at all?

A more humane, effective remedy would give the rape or incest victim’s own health care provider the discretion to act.

Leaving northern Idaho alone. Idaho’s anti-abortion rights laws already chased providers out of the Panhandle and north central Idaho. They’ve taken refuge among Washington’s abortion-tolerant venues.

For instance, of the 255 Panhandle women who obtained an abortion in 2020, one underwent the procedure in Idaho.

During that same period, only two of the 90 north central Idaho women who had abortions relied on Gem State providers.

In contrast, all but 23 of the 822 abortions secured by women in the Ada County area were performed within the state.

The last thing anybody needs now is some fanatical GOP lawmaker screaming about forbidding Idaho women from traveling to states where abortion remains legal.

Chief among the gatekeepers who can stop yet another Idaho assault on a constitutional right is Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. Chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, Crane can bury any such mischief in his desk drawer and deny it any further consideration.

Appearing on Idaho Public Television’s “Idaho Reports,” on May 6, he pledged to do just that:

“No, I would not (hear it) because an individual still has the right to travel. And if they’re legal in the state of Oregon and if a woman in Idaho chooses to travel to Oregon, that’s a decision she’s making to travel to Oregon. When the government is stepping in and restricting people’s ability to travel, that’s a scary place to be.”

Indeed, it is.

