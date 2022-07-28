Idaho view: Idaho should shed no tears for Tom Luna

Sure, Tom Luna got the boot as party chairman at the July 14-16 Idaho Republican Convention.

But Luna alone walked out of that conclave looking better than when he walked in.

Up to that point, Luna’s signature act came when, as Idaho superintendent of public instruction, he pushed a string of anti-teacher school reforms. In 2012, Idaho voters rejected the measures, some by margins as high as 2-to-1, effectively ending Luna’s political career and setting public education in the Gem State on a better trajectory.

But thanks to Luna’s ouster as a Republican Party leader, we now know:

He’s got a heart.

A trickster — later identified as Coeur d’Alene political saboteur David J. Reilly — distributed flyers advertising Luna’s “Pizza and Patriots” convention campaign rally to at least one Twin Falls homeless shelter. When a child from that shelter showed up, Luna’s aide, Tyler Hurst, did not hesitate to do the right thing. He told them the Luna event was open to all: “I don’t care about being politically punked, but what was really sad is the position it put these little kids in.”

As the Idaho Falls Post Register noted on Sunday, Luna has said he was homeless as a child.

He’s fair.

What probably sealed Luna’s 434-287 defeat to state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, was stopping the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee from cheating during the May 17 GOP primary campaign. Bonneville County Republicans tried to endorse and financially enable their favorites over other Republicans in that primary. Luna went to court to enforce the rules.

After throwing Luna out, the GOP convention then voted to stop the lawsuit.

He compares favorably to his successor.

Moon comes to the party leadership a failed candidate for secretary of state who embraced the “big lie” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and spread a few smaller lies of her own, including allegations that Canadians were infiltrating Idaho elections.

Before she left Twin Falls, Moon made it clear she puts loyalty first, competence and fairness second, with this statement: “We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep this state free.”

He escapes the obligation to defend the convention’s disreputable moments.

Chief among them would be the GOP’s apparent belief that no woman should be allowed to get an abortion, even if it means risking her life.

Don’t forget the heavy handed voter suppression measures aimed at disenfranchising an estimated 20,000 independent and moderate Idahoans from participating in the GOP primary — a move that would hand far-right candidates such as Moon and Branden Durst, who lost a bid for state schools superintendent, a much-needed advantage.

He also avoids the duty of promoting some rather wretched GOP nominees, whether it’s state Senate candidate Scott Herndon of Sandpoint — who spearheaded the convention’s anti-abortion policies — or Reps. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, or Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.

He won’t have to kowtow to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.

When the time comes to give the GOP-led Idaho Legislature political cover after it passes another piece of discriminatory law, attacks diversity at Idaho colleges and universities, attempts to overturn the will of the voters on Medicaid expansion or wages war against Reclaim Idaho’s initiative to move the Gem State’s schools out of the nation’s financial basement, it won’t be Luna’s job.

The majority of Idaho Republican voters for the most part rejected the kinds of candidates the convention delegates preferred. So Luna stands in their good graces.

If nothing else, he can certainly take solace from Groucho Marx, who might have had this kind of thing in mind when he said: “I won’t belong to any organization that would have me as a member.”