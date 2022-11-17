Idaho view: Idaho Legislature extends a sticker shock

Get ready for a severe case of sticker shock. It’s coming to you at the end of the month.

If you’re a homeowner in Nez Perce County — and there’s no reason to think the pattern isn’t playing out across Idaho — you’re facing a substantial increase in your property taxes.

And this time, you can’t blame local government. Aside from what they collect on new construction, the city of Lewiston and Nez Perce County opted not to take increased tax revenues.

Property taxes are a ratio. If your taxes are going up, then others — namely the owners of commercial and industrial properties — are paying less.

Some of that is inevitable. The market for residential properties is hot. The market for other types of property is flat. For instance, last spring’s Nez Perce County assessments rose between 18% and 25% on residential units while commercial assessments increased about 15%.

But the fluctuation accounts for only part of the increase in home tax bills.

For the rest, you can thank the GOP-led Legislature and Gov. Brad Little.

For instance, they continue to cap the Homestead Exemption — a 40-year-old tax break meant to shield half of a modest home’s value from taxation. That’s allowed real estate inflation to erode the tax break’s protective umbrella.

Today, the exemption tops out at $125,000. That means if your home is worth more than $250,000 — and in Idaho, that includes roughly two-thirds of the owner-occupied residential units — you’re paying a disproportionate share.

Had lawmakers continued indexing the Homestead Exemption for inflation, the State Tax Commission says it would cover half of a home’s value up to $224,360.

Moreover, tax breaks on businesses — including a sizeable boost in the personal property tax exemption — have accelerated the shift. The Tax Commission says residential property owners will shoulder 75.2% of the tax burden this year.

Here are some examples:

Taxes on a Normal Hill home will rise from $2,366 to $3,261. Owners of a professional office building in the Orchards will pay $1,948, down from $2,172.

If you own a home in the east Orchards, your taxes will rise from $3,308 to $4,487. Meanwhile taxes on a Lewiston car lot will drop from $87,100 to $75,900.

Own a home outside the city limits, just east of Lewiston? Expect to pay $5,287, up from $3,155. At the same time, taxes on a major retailer will drop from $93,560 to $81,406.

Another home in the east Orchards just outside Lewiston will generate $9,141 in taxes, up from $6,494 the year before. But the owners of a retail outlet will get a Christmas bonus — a $117,527 tax bill, down from $133,105 a year earlier.

A home in the Sunset Addition will generate a $4,615 tax bill, up from $3,962. In contrast, a downtown Lewiston manufacturer will pay $64,363 — down from $72,414 the year before.

A family living in the Reno Addition will face a $7,099 tax bill on their home, up from $4,703. But the owners of a Lewiston hotel will pay $103,074 — down from $117,373 last year.

A Shiloh Addition home’s tax bill will rise to $6,014, up from $3,702. Taxes on a fast-food restaurant will drop to $16,606 from $17,492.

If you think that stings, ask yourself about next year. Even with mortgage rates rising, there’s little evidence that home values are flattening. Can you afford a second round of double-digit tax increases in 2023?

The remedies here aren’t that complicated. All the governor and the Legislature need do is correct some of their past mistakes. Index the Homestead Exemption for six years of rapid real estate inflation. Cease this cruel practice of stripping low-income and handicapped seniors of their “circuit breaker” tax relief because their home values have escalated beyond their control. And spend enough state money on public education to relieve the need for $218.2 million that taxpayers allocate in supplemental property tax levies.

Instead, Little and the GOP would prefer to hand out income tax breaks to corporate Idaho and those families on the upper rungs of the economic ladder.

Complain if you want to, but don’t pick on the poor county assessor or tax collector. Your gripe is with the people running the Statehouse.