Idaho view: How can relational trust be maintained?

Even school districts at times have lessons to learn.

An article from March 1, 2003, from the educators’ group Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development focuses on developing relational trust in schools.

The article discussed distinct role relationships characterizing the social exchanges of schooling – teachers with students, teachers with other teachers, teachers with parents, and all groups with the school principal.

It suggests that each party in a relationship maintains an understanding of that role’s obligations and holds some expectations about the obligations of the other parties, and for a school community to work well it must achieve agreement in each role relationship in terms of the understandings held about these personal obligations and expectations of others.

The article points out that parents depend on both teachers and the principal to create an environment that keeps their children safe and helps them learn, and deliberate action taken by any party to reduce this sense of vulnerability in others — to make them feel safe and secure — builds trust across the community.

If trust is broken in the education system, the damage can be deep and it can be personal.

We are reminded of this by incidents that have been reported out of the Teton School District involving former head wrestling coach Jeff Wilkes. In one, Wilkes was accused of assaulting two student wrestlers at a tournament in Challis in February.

According to a report in the Jackson Hole News & Guide, seven Teton students provided statements to Custer County authorities describing Wilkes’ behavior. One student allegedly mouthed off to Wilkes with accounts saying Wilkes chased a wrestler into a hotel room bathroom, taking the student down to the floor, with Wilkes wetting a towel and lifting the student’s head off the floor with the wet towel under his chin.

In his statement to authorities, Wilkes described it as a joke that went too far. A statement said that after leaving the bathroom, Wilkes allegedly kicked and hit another student with closed fists.

The News & Guide reported that Teton High School Principal Sam Zogg collected the students’ statements shortly after the incident and sent them to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, but a month later a district official contacted the sheriff’s office and said the district would be handling the incident “in-house.”

Since then, the Jackson paper said parents asked the district to explain its policy on taking witness statements from students, in a school setting, without parents or legal representation present. A grievance was filed by parents which said several students were called back for more questioning without parents or legal representation.

The Jackson paper reported that Wilkes returned to his regular teaching duties a few days after the incident in February, several of the wrestlers’ parents held an emergency meeting in an effort to understand how the high school administration was handling the incident, 23 parents signed a letter and hand-delivered it to Zogg asking why Wilkes was allowed back into his classes and what the school was doing to address the incident. Only then was Wilkes removed from his classes with the district administration telling the parents they still needed to file a formal grievance with the school.

The grievance expressed a concern for the safety of the students by having Wilkes remain in the classroom. Parents expressed concern over a lack of communication from the district, and complaints were filed against district administration with the state.

The Jackson paper reported that the district accepted a resignation notice for Wilkes effective at the end of his contract on Aug. 31, and the school board approved $4,444.25 in “gross pay” for Wilkes as part of the June payroll.

Wilkes was reportedly offered another teaching and coaching job in Wyoming in April, which was rescinded after inquiries were made in early May.

In a separate matter, Wilkes was arrested in Bingham County on a Teton County warrant Nov. 18 and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor child for incidents that allegedly happened in December 2017. Bond was set at $50,000. Wilkes appeared in court in Bingham County the day of his arrest and posted bond that day. He is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday morning in Teton County on the sexual battery charge.

Teton schools are not alone in matters such as this. As an example, hazing is still something that can occur anywhere at any time. It’s what we learn from handling these incidents that matter.

What are some of the lessons to be learned here? Transparency matters. Keeping open lines of communication matters. Deciding when authorities should get involved matters instead of handling such things “in-house.”

If these things aren’t handled properly by a school administration, how can trust in schools be maintained?