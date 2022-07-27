Idaho view: 'Highlights' from a wild GOP convention

Before too much time slips away, we need to review some of what happened at the state Republican convention in Twin Falls last weekend.

First, an update on “Pizzagate Part Deux” which we discussed in a July 20 editorial, in which former state GOP Chairman Tom Luna and organizer Tyler Hurst arranged a “Pizza and Patriots” event so Luna could meet with delegates to try and win their vote in his bid for re-election. That turned into a “Pizza For the Needy” event with fake flyers being distributed to people at the Valley House Homeless Shelter, turning them into tools used in a political stunt.

According to KTVB in Boise, Valley House Executive Director John Spiers was among those not appreciating the shelter being pulled in.

“We are going to continue caring for people at Valley House and caring for the people in the Magic Valley and as much as possible, avoid this type of political garbage that is happening,” he said.

KTVB reported that Valley House was given the name of the person behind the flyers. Spiers gave the person 24 hours to apologize to his staff and guests or be publicly identified. That window expired and no apologies were issued.

Spiers confirmed Wednesday that David J. Reilly, a delegate from Coeur d’Alene, was the person who passed out the fake flyers. On his Twitter account, Reilly calls himself an “award-winning radio host, independent journalist, Christian Nationalist, and F List E-Celeb.”

Spiers also told KTVB that Reilly told him he “wanted to make the Luna campaign aware of people in need, because they didn’t believe people in need were being seen.” The big problem there: Luna has said he was homeless himself as a child. So the mystery of why the prank was pulled continues.

In the realm of official business at the convention — which included 14 resolutions, nine platform changes and a major rule change approved — there were these highlights:

A proposal to disavow the results of the 2020 presidential election, which failed to even make it out of committee. During a time when key members of the Trump White House themselves are giving shocking testimony as to how bogus the “steal” claim is, this proposal alone seems laughable.

Delegates rejected an amendment to the party platform that would have provided an exception for a mother who has an abortion to save her life. So what does this mean in a case, for example, where a woman has an ectopic pregnancy?

On the convention’s opening day, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti called for a Christian approach to government on several social issues, and said he’d like to see public schools run by churches, according to the Idaho Capital Sun. So much for the state Constitution’s stance on spending state money on religious teaching.

Directing the party to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee for violating party rules in its actions endorsing and donating to primary election candidates. In other words, the local Freedom Foundation folks get their way in pushing their chosen candidates on the voting public, of course based on the IFF’s “litmus test” of “how far right can you go?”

Which leads us to an old standby ...

The effort to restrict who can vote in Idaho GOP primary elections. This will be put to a test of the state GOP’s Rules Committee in January and then by the Legislature. Betsy Russell from the Idaho Press reports the rule change would block anyone who hadn’t affiliated as a Republican at least 12 months in advance from voting in the primary, along with anyone who’s disaffiliated from the party, affiliated with a different party, or even donated to a candidate from another party within the last two to three years.

Where have we heard this before?

Remember the days when Ronald Reagan spoke of the GOP being a “big tent” party? He was speaking of all Republicans’ voices being heard and respected, debating issues on their merits, dare we say even listening to independent voices.

Now, when we think of Reagan’s notion of a “big tent” — with the move to restrict who can vote in the GOP primary — we have to think more along the lines of a pup tent.

Remember when this was discussed in the last legislative session? The debate coming out of the House then made the closed primary seem like a purity test among the most pristine Republican voters only, which is what this amounts to. Today’s GOP is trying to create a party in which every member thinks alike. If that’s how today’s GOP — the “party of Lincoln” — is going to go, we’re in trouble.

If the Republican Party is going to survive in this two-party system, they’d be better off putting multiple ideas on the table instead of putting party above state. Instead of narrowing and disenfranchising, be willing to at least look at new ideas. Be inclusive versus being exclusive.

Is that too much to ask?