Idaho view: Heroism gets the boot; cowardice gets rewarded

Not only did Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation as well as Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., hear the message from former President Donald Trump, they heard it from you, their voters: If you want to keep your job, go along with whatever Trump says.

The clearest example came last week when Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. — who won her last primary election with 73.5% — went down to defeat with only 28.9%. She hadn’t altered a conservative voting record second to none. The only difference was she held Trump to account for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She was one of 10 GOP House members to vote for his impeachment and has served as vice chairwoman of the House panel investigating the former president’s role in instigating the riot.

She’s not alone.

Among the defeated was Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. Two years ago, she cleared 56.2% in her state’s top-two primary. This time, her 22.3% third-place finish deprived her of a slot on the Nov. 8 ballot. She was ousted by Trump-backed Joe Kent, who came in second with 22.8%, winning the right to challenge Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who won 31%.

That leaves two survivors among the 10 GOP House members — each with extenuating circumstances.

In California’s 21st Congressional District, Rep. David Valadao survived a top-two primary — but Trump had not endorsed anyone running against him.

In Washington’s 4th Congressional District, Rep. Dan Newhouse, squeaked to a first-place 25.5% victory over Trump-endorsed Loren Culp — who came in third with 21.1%. Democrat Doug White secured a slot on the Nov. 8 ballot by coming in second at 25.4%.

But it’s no ringing endorsement of Newhouse, who two years ago took 57.4% of the primary vote and whose victory this year — as the Spokesman-Review’s Orion Donovon-Smith pointed out — stems more from a GOP opposition split among six challengers than his own popularity.

What does that tell Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who started out in 2016 calling Trump “unfit” for office, but got in line years ago? He survived this year’s Idaho GOP primary, but challenging the four lower Snake River dams to preserve the state’s imperiled salmon and steelhead runs depleted his numbers.

What does it say to Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, who went one better than Simpson by voting to overturn the 2020 presidential election — even after rioters stormed the Capitol?

What does it mean to Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, who was aghast at Trump’s description of sexually abusing women in 2016, only to back off when a band of Idaho County Republicans called him on the carpet?

Where in any of this does Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, see a contradiction to his sycophantic devotion to Trump, whether it was taking Vladimir Putin’s side over the U.S. intelligence community at Helsinki in 2018, or keeping his head down now when Trump was caught in possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate? As a member of the Foreign Relations and Intelligence committees, Risch surely knows better.

And what’s the message to McMorris Rodgers, whose subservience to Trump allowed her to coast to a 50.5% win in her own top-two primary?

It tells them — as columnist Chuck Malloy observed a few weeks ago — that the price of political survival is not crossing Trump.

Or more precisely, not crossing Trump’s supporters.

There may have been a time — perhaps after Helsinki, Trump’s defense of white nationalists at the deadly Charlottesville, Va., riots or even the “big lie” that Trump had won the 2020 election — when any of them could have returned home and spoken candidly and honestly with their supporters.

Now they’ve waited too long.

“As long as voters admire bullying, bullies will thrive in politics,” former Canyon County Democratic state committeewoman Judy Ferro wrote in the Idaho Press Tuesday. “Somewhere along the way, too many of us started interpreting aggression as strength.”

In other words, the politicians no longer trust their voters with the truth.

Sadly, they’ve been proved right.