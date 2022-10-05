Idaho view: Has Eggleston abused his ‘cultural authority’?

In the nearly two years that Richard Eggleston has been submitting columns to the Lewiston Tribune’s Opinion page, he has challenged the conventional wisdom about COVID-19, its severity and the remedies to treat it almost half the time.

In so doing, Eggleston speaks for a swath of readers who are skeptical about the government’s and public health’s handling of the pandemic. They either question the efficacy of public health guidelines or believe darker motives that the pandemic is an excuse for government overreach into their private lives.

Were this a simple matter of contrarian speech, it would follow in the tradition of the First Amendment and the long-standing Tribune policy of giving vent to a robust exchange of ideas on the Opinion pages.

What can’t be ignored is the fact that Eggleston, a retired ophthalmologist, is facing disciplinary actions from the Washington Medical Commission that alleges he has engaged in disinformation.

The commission cites these four broad allegations against Eggleston:

He minimized the lethality of the pandemic. Eggleston argued most of the COVID-19 deaths were attributed to underlying conditions, leaving the actual death count at 35,475. The actual U.S. count at the time he wrote the column last year was 587,653.

“This statement is harmful to the public because it minimizes the mortal danger of COVID-19 and is especially dangerous because it attributes the death caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection to other conditions, suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 was only diagnosed accidentally during the evaluation and was not the cause of death,” the commission wrote.

He challenged the accuracy of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to detect COVID-19 infection. As opposed to home tests, this is the gold standard. To encourage people to disregard it “is harmful to the public because it suggests that symptomatic persons should not test by PCR for COVID-19, and persons that test positive by PCR should not assume that they are contagious or need to seek care if unwell,” the commission wrote.

He argued that the COVID-19 vaccines do more harm than good and that it could alter a patient’s DNA. Neither the vaccine nor the virus that causes COVID-19 changes DNA, the commission said. At the same time, the vaccine has worked as promised — substantially reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. “These statements are harmful to the public because they can create distrust and fear regarding vaccines that have been demonstrated to be safe and effective for the prevention of death and severe illness caused by COVID-19, as well as the reduction in the risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2,” the commission wrote.

He promoted ivermectin as a remedy for COVID-19, calling it the “standard of care.” The Food and Drug Administration has not approved invermectin for that purpose. Meanwhile the manufacturer of ivermectin — Merck & Co. — has advised health care providers against using the drug for COVID-19 relief. “This is harmful because people may delay or avoid receiving effective therapy for COVID-19 and seek or take ivermectin instead. In addition, it is harmful because people may decline vaccination against COVID-19 assuming that they can take ivermectin instead following exposure or infection and that it will protect them,” the commission wrote.

In response to the commission — and again elsewhere on this page — Eggleston defends the validity of his information.

Were this a conventional public policy debate, that would be one thing. Eggleston would respond to his critics in the marketplace of ideas. If it were attorney Eggleston or accountant Eggleston, engineer Eggleston or educator Eggleston, his opinion would be part of the mix.

But the M.D. behind his name lends him a cultural authority available to no layperson when it comes to discussing the worst pandemic in a century.

It is for this commission to decide, like it or not, whether Eggleston can retain his status to write as a medical authority.

The commission is alleging Eggleston’s credibility as a licensed physician could give some of his readers a false sense of security — which could not only contribute to the severity of their own illness but further the contamination of COVID-19 among the broader public.

The medical commission’s allegations cast this matter in a different light. If the commission is correct — and it could be six to nine months before it holds a hearing — then Eggleston has engaged in dangerous speech and the Tribune has been a party to that by giving him a forum.

To continue doing so until these allegations and Eggleston’s status as a licensed physician are resolved would be reckless.

This is a time to err on the side of reason. Until the commission renders its decision, today’s column will mark the last time Eggleston discusses COVID-19 on this page.