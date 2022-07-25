Idaho view: GOP displays open contempt for Idahoans

No political party has a monopoly on hubris or idiocy. But as it wrapped up its weekend convention in Twin Falls, the Idaho Republican Party conjured up something rarely seen among the governing class — a naked and universal sense of contempt for the governed.

There was contempt for women.

Armed with the imprimatur of a radical U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the Idaho GOP would not merely criminalize abortions. It would not stop at requiring rape and incest victims to carry a pregnancy to term. It went on record — by a vote of 412 to 164 — opposing an exception for abortions needed to save a mother whose condition — such as an ectopic pregnancy — puts her in “lethal danger.”

So 71 percent of the Idaho Republican Party believes women are not simply second-class citizens. They are expendable.

Try finding a more outrageous anti-abortion rights position embraced by any political party in the United States than one that results in two deaths.

There was contempt for voters.

It’s almost a fluke that a committee stopped the convention from declaring the voters’ choice for president, Joe Biden. “was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.” But when the Idaho GOP primary voters rejected state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, for secretary of state and former Sen. Branden Durst of Boise — an ertswhile Democrat who found redemption on the far-right fringe — for state schools superintendent, the party went to work to guarantee that never happens again.

So if you’ve not signed up to vote in the GOP closed primary at least 12 months in advance, forget it.

If you left the GOP anytime within the past 39 months, you’re toast.

Likewise, if you voted in another party’s primary or caucus, gave money to someone other than a GOP candidate or affiliated with another party within the past 25 months, consider yourself branded with the political mark of Cain.

Ostensibly, this is about preventing Democrats from crossing over into the GOP nomination process. But Democrats had to act early — in March — if they intend to vote in the GOP primary by May. No more than 3,273 Democrats made the switch — out of nearly 282,000 Republican votes cast for governor.

The real target is the moderate, independent, unaffiliated voter who has until now been allowed to sign up on Election Day. Within the last two or three weeks of the Idaho primary election campaign, some 20,000 of these voters chose to vote as Republicans.

That had to get Moon’s attention. She lost to Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane by fewer than 4,400 votes.

And Durst didn’t fail to notice that Debi Critchfield’s victory margin in their race was barely more than 15,600 votes.

Getting this implemented may take nothing more than a vote from the GOP Central Committee in January and a favorable opinion from the Idaho attorney general. By that time, former Congressman Raul Labrador will be holding that office — and Labrador is not one to allow the law to stand in the way of political gamesmanship.

And if the party ever got the upper hand, it would oust any Democrat from working on legislative and congressional redistricting as well as holding office as a mayor or city councilor.

There was contempt for each other.

Say what you will about the former GOP chairman, Tom Luna. He may have been a hyper partisan state superintendent of public instruction, but as chairman, he played the game straight. When professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy flirted with running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, Luna invited him out of the party. When the Doyle Beck-Mark Fuller wing of the Bonneville County GOP tilted the scales in favor of their own preferences in the May 17 primary, he stopped them in court.

For that, Luna — who claimed the chairmanship two years ago by a 12-vote margin — lost a 434-to-287 vote to Moon, a woman who:

l embraced the “big lie” that Biden did not win the 2020 election and famously engaged in falsehoods about voter integrity in the Gem State.

I not only vouched for convicted rapist former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s character, but also disparaged his victim: “I’ve been around college students. I’ve been around high school students. And I can tell when there’s some flirting going on.”

I consorted with Bundy as part of his armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., and welcomed Eric Parker — the man photographed in a sniper pose during Bundy’s standoff at Bunkerville, Nev. — to the Idaho House.

I cinched her convention win with this quote: “We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded and ready to keep this state free.”

As if that weren’t enough, Luna was targeted by a dirty trickster who distributed bogus flyers for one of his events and passed them out at a Twin Falls homeless shelter.

Next the party repudiated his sense of fair play by dropping sanctions against Bonneville County’s GOP — and encouraging other Republican central committees to endorse and finance their primary election favorites.

Outgoing state Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett, offered this assessment to Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press: “My concern is a purge has begun.”

With all due respect, Senator, the purge began more than a decade ago.

It is now complete.