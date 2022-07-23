Idaho view: GOP delegates pulled childish stunt at convention

The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding.

Found among the “let’s get down to business and draw up a platform” agenda, there was enough to solidify Idaho as one of the most interesting if not most regressive states in the nation, with actions drawing attention from people in various parts of the country. We’ll save that discussion for Sunday.

Then there was “Pizzagate Part Deux.”

This wasn’t the same as the first “Pizzagate” from 2016, falsely claiming emails contained coded messages connecting several high-ranking Democratic Party officials and U.S. restaurants with an alleged human trafficking and child sex ring.

This one was childish. It looks like some Republicans at the state convention had a bit too much time on their hands and decided to do some “punking,” akin to a college frat prank.

According to a report in the Idaho Capital Sun, individuals not affiliated with GOP Chairman Tom Luna’s campaign for a second term distributed flyers advertising free pizza to local shelters for people facing homelessness, dubbed “Pizza for the hungry,” at a campaign event on Thursday night.

This ran counter to Luna’s event, “Pizza and Patriots,” with his flyers going to all delegates at the convention. Luna reportedly discovered an alternate flyer was distributed to at least one Twin Falls area homeless shelter. It was unknown who distributed the flyers.

It was apparently all part of the “fun” as Rep. Dorothy Moon ran against Luna for the state chairman position, where she was selected on Saturday.

What was the goal of the prank? Making Luna’s event run short of pizza by using the homeless as a part of the game, making Luna look bad among the delegates? It’s a very odd mystery.

The Capital Sun reported Republican campaign staffer Tyler Hurst, who organized the event for Luna, was sitting in the hotel where the event took place and saw a child come up to the front desk and ask if it was the place where they could get pizza for dinner. When he realized what was happening, Hurst told them there was free pizza for everyone and that it was a town hall event. He wanted to save the homeless some embarrassment.

Someone should be embarrassed in this case, and it’s not the homeless who were dragged into the prank as part of a flat-out stupid stunt. It shows no regard or respect for the homeless, already wanting to find an inkling of respect.

We challenge Moon — who said she had no knowledge of the action — to root out those responsible for the prank. The party should make a donation to shelters in the Twin Falls area. An even bigger challenge would be for those party members involved to spend time with the homeless.

That would be quite an eye-opening experience for anyone thinking this was funny.