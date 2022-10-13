Idaho view: Give them the ‘advice’ they want to hear

Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature are asking you to approve an “advisory question” about tax cuts and school budgets on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Tell them what they want to hear. Vote yes — even grudgingly.

Sure, this “advisory question” is a piece of political electioneering planted on the ballot. There’s nothing objective about the language. It shades the truth about what Little and lawmakers accomplished during their Sept. 1 special session.

They went to work because Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act ballot measure was on a winning track. Had voters approved it this fall, the initiative would have added $323.5 million in support for Idaho’s chronically underfunded schools.

The measure would be funded by making the state income tax more progressive. After years of declining corporate income tax rates, which reached a low of 6%, Reclaim Idaho would have restored the 8% rate last seen during the Reagan era.

The same went for the wealthy. During 35 years, the top rate had dropped from 8.2% to 6%. Reclaim Idaho would have imposed a 10.925% tax on individuals making more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $500,000.

At Little’s behest, lawmakers gutted all of that — and imposed a flat 5.8% rate, effectively reducing taxes by more than $150 million.

Then they added $500 million in a one-time tax rebate — with a minimum $300 per individual.

Next, they pledged $410 million for education including $330 million on public schools and $80 million on “in-demand career centers.”

As you read the advisory question, you’ll see more than a bit of embellishment — not the least of which is claiming the school support package is a record. People who remember the 1960s might disagree.

And the claim this package combats inflation is ludicrous. Where ordinary Idahoans need relief from inflation is in the soaring property taxes they face or the sales taxes on the costlier groceries they buy — not another round of income tax cuts for the wealthy.

Why is this even on the ballot?

The template was set in 2006, when then-Gov. Jim Risch convened a special legislative session to lift a property tax levy used to support schools. He replaced part of it with a 1 cent increase in the sales tax.

Risch placed an advisory question on the ballot — asking whether voters approved “reducing property taxes by approximately $260 million and protecting funding for public schools by keeping the sales tax at 6 percent?”

Of course, that had the effect of preempting a competing initiative on the same 2006 election ballot — one that would have allocated a penny sales tax increase toward school support, not property tax relief.

The advisory question passed.

The ballot measure failed.

Maybe that’s the point of this latest advisory vote.

As of the Sept. 1 special session, Reclaim Idaho’s measure remained on the Nov. 8 ballot. Legislators had no way of knowing that Reclaim Idaho would be satisfied with their education funding boost and withdraw the initiative.

Given that history and the fact that the advisory question has no binding effect of law, the temptation here might be to ignore it or even vote no.

First, consider the consequences of its defeat.

You won’t see the tax cuts reversed.

On the other hand, Idaho state tax revenues have underperformed forecasts for five consecutive months — presumably reflecting rising interest rates and concerns about an economic slowdown on the horizon.

Several of the lawmakers who voted for Little’s package did so for the tax cuts, not because they wanted to expand school funding.

The Legislature that takes office in January will have an even larger contingent of members who are receptive to the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s anti-public school philosophy.

So if they see this advisory vote failing, they may be encouraged to start cutting away at the $410 million pledge.

That’s too big a risk to take.

Plug your nose if you have to.

But vote yes.