Idaho view: Garland comes to the rescue of Idaho women

If a group of Idaho politicians who probably had trouble getting through eighth grade biology are going to substitute their judgment for people intelligent enough to graduate from medical school, they’ll have to get past U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland first.

Garland’s Justice Department sued the Gem State over its anti-abortion law Tuesday because it criminalizes life-saving health care for women.

It may be Idaho’s law is no worse than any other state. But if Garland is singling out Idaho, it may be because no state matches its reputation in the arena of reproductive rights for acting without discretion, restraint or wisdom.

Certainly that describes the current law, which is about to subject health care providers to the loss of their livelihood, a felony conviction and a prison sentence if they terminate a pregnancy anytime after the sixth week.

That goes not just for a pregnancy terminated because the woman did not want a child.

It includes victims of rape and incest who do not want to carry to term the progeny of their assailant.

Also caught up in this web of political extremism are women who through no fault of their own — and with no intention —- must now sacrifice their own lives for that of their fetuses.

Garland is relying on the Reagan-era Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, which requires hospitals that receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement to deliver emergency care to whoever walks through their doors.

But health care providers can’t practice medicine based on education, experience and best practices if they operate in fear. Idaho’s law does not give them the benefit of the doubt. If these providers terminate a pregnancy, they may have to go to court to establish an “affirmative defense.”

Who might not be at least tempted to hedge their bets, offer timid medical advice or temporarily delay treatment when threatened with the loss of livelihood, a costly and disruptive criminal prosecution or even a prison term — in circumstances such as these:

An ectopic pregnancy where the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. The pregnancy is not viable, but left untreated, it could lead to life-threatening bleeding.

The woman has been diagnosed with cancer. If she undergoes chemotherapy or radiation, the fetus will die. If she delays treatment to deliver the child, her cancer may kill her. A doctor facing criminal prosecution may be hesitant to provide unvarnished advice.

Cervical cancer is even more dire. Treatment can produce the side effect of making the uterus incapable of continuing the pregnancy. Failure to treat it means the woman likely will die before or after she delivers the baby.

The fetus has been diagnosed with anencephaly — it has no brain. While it is physically capable of surviving to term, the child will die shortly after birth. Does a health care provider permit the emotional and physical torture of the woman for the remaining three or four months of her pregnancy?

Preeclampsia, pregnancy-induced high blood pressure, puts the woman at risk of seizure and bleeding to death if the pregnancy is not ended.

As Boise physician Kylie Cooper outlined in the Idaho Capital Sun, a woman’s water can break too early in her pregnancy, leaving with a life-threatening uterine infection. Antibiotics only delay the inevitable need to terminate the pregnancy. And even if she doesn’t die from it, allowing the infection to fester will probably leave the woman unable to have other children.

The woman has any number of chronic ailments — a heart condition, liver failure, kidney failure or complications of diabetes — that leave her physically incapable of surviving a pregnancy.

If Garland does not prevail and Idaho’s anti-abortion law takes effect, some Idaho women — your wife, your mother, your sister or your friend — may die needlessly thanks to legislative interference and indifference. But unintended consequences occur when you elect to political office people who would prefer to play doctor rather than be one.