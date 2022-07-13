Idaho view: Fulcher takes, then shoots the hostage

Congressman Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, should phone home — immediately.

He’s badly out of touch with the people who sent him to Washington, D.C.

Case in point: He has co-sponsored a bill that will undermine the way Idaho sportsmen have been paying for hunting, fishing and wildlife programs since President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s second term.

Now targeted for elimination is the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937. That measure applies an 11% excise tax on hunting firearms, ammunition and bows and arrows, as well as a 10% tax on handguns.

In the last 85 years, it has generated more than $15 billion for such things as hunter safety programs, shooting ranges, conservation easements, elk and deer management and restoration of areas damaged by wildfires. Since 1937, it has provided $263.5 million for Idaho programs. Last year, it generated $21 million — or about 16% — of Idaho Fish and Game’s revenues.

Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde would replace those excise taxes with no more than $800 million from federal oil and gas leases. That’s a drastic cut from the $1.1 billion Pittman-Robertson raised in fiscal year 2022.

It’s also less reliable. Until passage of the Great American Outdoors Act last year — which Fulcher voted against — Congress routinely raided oil and gas royalties earmarked for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

And it means that non-hunters would have a seat at the table on deciding where the money goes.

Not content with Pittman-Robertson, Clyde’s bill also plays mischief with the Dingell–Johnson Act, the 1950 law that uses excise taxes on fishing equipment to fund sportsman programs. Last year, it generated $7.35 million for Idaho — about 5.7% of Fish and Game’s budget. Clyde would cap excise taxes on fishing poles at $10, reduce the rate on tackle boxes from 10% to 3% and cut the tax on electric outboard motors from 10% to 3%.

Fulcher’s not listening to his constituents.

Nor is he listening to a wide spectrum of groups that include not only sportsmen such as the Boone and Crockett Club and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, but also conservation groups such as the Wildlife Society and none other than the National Rifle Association. On May 17, more than 40 of these organizations contacted Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., as well as the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Ways and Means Committee, urging them to leave the “user pays-public benefits” system alone.

Fulcher also is ignoring his regional colleagues, such as Reps. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. With the exception of Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, no member of the House delegations from Washington, Oregon, Utah, Nevada or Wyoming has joined Clyde’s 56 co-sponsors.

Instead, it’s the crowd that has led Fulcher into making some awful choices — from trying to decertify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win in the midst of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection to opposing $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. Among them are the five Republicans who sought former President Donald Trump’s pardon for their role in the Jan. 6 attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power — Mo Brooks of Alabama, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Add to that list of Fulcher’s fellow co-sponsors the likes of Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Talk about a gang that can’t shoot straight. They’re aiming at the wrong law. This isn’t about Pittman-Robertson. It’s about the National Firearms Act of 1934.

That measure imposed what was then an expensive excise tax on machine guns, short-barrel rifles and shotguns, as well as silencers as a means to keep them out of distribution.

Congressman Don Beyer, D-Va., wants to use the same approach on military assault weapons by raising the excise tax to 1,000% — pricing those weapons specifically but no others beyond reach of most young adults. It’s a blunt instrument. But because it’s a tax measure, Democrats could pass it on reconciliation — in other words, without any Republican votes.

So what is Fulcher’s response to Beyer’s plan?

Does he engage in meaningful efforts to seek middle ground on the issue of gun violence?

No. He holds his own Idaho sportsmen hostage.

Then he threatens to shoot the hostages.

If Fulcher can become that ideologically delusional in less than four years in office, what can we expect in five?

Or six?