Idaho view: Every one paid for McGeachin’s hubris — except her

Talk about a get out of jail free card.

Out of all the people Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s profligate spending has — or will — hurt, one person will emerge unscathed.

Janice McGeachin.

With hubris rather than prudence the order of the day, the erstwhile gubernatorial challenger spent her modest office budget into a crater.

It began when McGeachin refused to follow Idaho’s public records act — denying reporters access to records into last year’s inquisition into nonexistent “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in the public schools. When Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office advised McGeachin to hand over the records, she hired an attorney who told her what she wanted to hear.

That led to a judicial tongue-lashing, a fine, a potential contempt of court citation and a bill — McGeachin’s shop owed the Idaho Press Club the $29,000 it spent on attorneys and court fees to secure the lieutenant governor’s compliance. Coming in October, that gave McGeachin roughly a half-year to economize enough to free up the cash and avoid a budget deficit when the fiscal year ended on June 30.

Instead, she doubled her staff by adding an administrative assistant and increased her monthly payroll by nearly 33%

But the Legislature’s budget committee refused McGeachin’s plea for a bail out. So by March, she was facing the prospect of a $15,373 deficit at the end of the fiscal cycle.

With Idaho’s Constitution requiring state agencies to balance their budgets, the cost savings began.

Gone were McGeachin’s two staffers, including Chief of Staff Jordan Watters.

By May, reporters found her office essentially shut down. The doors were locked. The lights were off. The curtains were drawn. A note offered “office hours, Tues/Thurs. 10-2 or by appt.” and a telephone number with a California area code that initially got answered by a recorded message selling insurance or gift cards to Walmart or Target.

Still, it fell short. As the fiscal year closed, McGeachin’s office lacked enough money to cover her paycheck of $2,743 every two weeks. The state Controller’s Office paid her $723.70 — $148.50 in gross wages and $575.20 to cover benefits such as health insurance, retirement and Social Security payroll taxes.

“This would close the fiscal year with an estimated $0.72 remaining in the appropriation budget for the office,” Chief Deputy Controller Joshua Whitworth wrote in a memo obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

For anyone else working in state government, the story would have ended there.

But state law says constitutional officers — from the part-time lieutenant governor to the attorney general and all the way up to governor — get paid no matter what. So unlike virtually anyone else in state government who blows up a budget, McGeachin will be allowed to pay last year’s bills — essentially her own salary — with next year’s money.

Come Aug. 5, McGeachin will collect the remaining $1,713.26.

And the business of balancing this new budget by next June 30 will fall to one of her successors — either House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, or Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler of Boise. Maybe they’ll keep the lights off a little longer. Or they could go hat in hand to the Legislature for the extra cash.

What a terrible precedent this could set.

Far better would be a change in state law that forces elected officials to obey the same rules everyone else must follow.

Idahoans did not need yet another reason to become cynical about their politicians. McGeachin went out of her way to provide one anyway.