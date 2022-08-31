Idaho view: Don't drop the ball on education in special session

A week ago, we put out the call for putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to doing whatever is possible to better fund Idaho’s education system.

Gov. Brad Little took a step in that direction Tuesday when he announced a special legislative session to be held Sept. 1 to use a portion of the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus on schools while calling for immediate and ongoing rebates and tax cuts for individuals.

Little’s proposal calls for $500 million in immediate one-time income tax rebates with Idahoans getting back 10% of 2020 income taxes paid, with minimum rebates of $300 for individuals and $600 for joint filers. Seniors who apply for the grocery tax credit would also be eligible for the minimum rebate, which he said would be rolling out as soon as September.

The ongoing tax cuts, he said, would come through a new lower, flat income tax — eliminating the first $2,500 of income from taxation for individuals and $5,000 for joint filers, and establishing a flat tax of 5.8% across the board, down from 6%, to provide more than $150 million in ongoing relief to all working Idahoans starting in January 2023.

The governor’s announcement said the proposal is meant to “counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools.” His proposal on individual taxes could be looked upon as a bit of election year maneuvering. Impacts on education in the state have been felt longer than the latest struggle with inflation. To his credit, Little has talked in the past about boosting funding for education. Now it will be time for the Legislature to make a commitment to schools in this special session.

The education side of the proposal would put $410 million total to Idaho education through an ongoing sales tax transfer, what Little says would be the single largest investment in education in state history, putting $330 million toward K-12 public schools to help with rising costs due to inflation, and $80 million going toward training for in-demand careers and preparing educational institutions for an increase in workforce development training that occurs during times of economic uncertainty.

The proposal has received bipartisan support.

On the education front, the proposal received the support of the Idaho Education Association. IEA President Layne McInelly said members enthusiastically endorse the stated education goals of the special session.

“Injecting record new funding into the Public School Income Fund by statute would be the Legislature’s first serious step in generations toward meeting its obligation ‘to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,’ as spelled out in the Idaho Constitution,” McInelly said, adding that the proposed $330 million increase in ongoing general fund support for schools would be “another historic investment in our school children that builds on the momentum created by last year’s record K-12 budget increase.

“The future of our children and our state demand this be fixed. IEA members have long called on Idaho lawmakers to lean into their constitutional mandate to create a robust, equitable public school system. Gov. Little and legislative leaders have put that opportunity in front of them.”

A concern does remain. Reclaim Idaho’s voter initiative, the Quality Education Act, is also on the ballot in November. It would generate at least $323 million for K-12, through an increase in corporate income tax rates and income taxes on the state’s wealthiest residents. If it gets a majority vote, it would go into effect Jan. 1. If the Legislature approves Little’s proposal, that law would go into effect Jan. 3 and roll back changes made by the initiative. Little said his proposal is unrelated to the Reclaim initiative, but he feels his is a better option.

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville isn’t convinced, saying Little’s proposal is “clearly designed” to supplant Reclaim’s initiative, according to an article in Idaho Education News.

“For the time being, Reclaim Idaho will continue full speed ahead with our campaign for the passage of the Quality Education Act,” Mayville said. He feels Little’s proposed tax cuts place too great a burden on the middle class, and provide unneeded tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, and the proposed $410 million education funding boost would not have happened if not for Reclaim’s education funding campaign.

We have to take the governor at his word that he means well when it comes to education funding. At the same time, we have to hope a word of caution from House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel about the proposal turning into a spending “shell game” doesn’t come true.

Educators and students can’t afford to have the Legislature drop the ball on them when there appears to be a light at the end of this tunnel.