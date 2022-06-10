Idaho view: ‘Dishonor will remain’ for Idaho Republican delegation as nation watches Jan. 6 hearings

The first night of hearings examining the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection kicked off on Thursday night. As the nation watched, it seems our congressional delegation was otherwise occupied.

The committee began outlining what it said was a knowing attempt to falsely set aside the results of the 2020 election — an attempted coup, of which the Capitol breach was the “culmination” — that was directed by former President Donald Trump. We have not yet seen most of the evidence for that broad claim, but the first pieces were presented at Thursday’s hearing.

No one should be watching closer than Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher.

They would have seen the deposition footage of Trump’s attorney general, Bill Barr, telling investigators he repeatedly explained to the president that there was nothing to the claims that the election was stolen. They would have seen the deposition of Trump adviser Steven Miller, saying Trump knew on election night that he had lost. They would have seen the deposition of Ivanka Trump, saying she was convinced by Barr that there was nothing to the election theft claim.

They would have seen the opinion of a federal judge that Trump violated two criminal statutes by pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to set aside the election results.

And they would have seen the testimony of Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was seriously injured while fighting to protect Congress and our representatives from violence.

Edwards was knocked unconscious by those whose Trump’s lies sent to the Capitol. She was hit with bear spray when, after regaining consciousness, she returned to the battle to stop the Capitol from being breached. She saw Officer Brian Sicknick get sprayed as well, shortly before he died.

But all this was not significant enough for most of our delegation to say anything about it.

Crapo, Risch and Simpson each sent out news releases on June 9. Crapo touted a bill that will ensure compensation for workers exposed to radiation — a good bill worth touting. Risch said he was “flatly opposed” to removing dams on the Snake River. Simpson bragged about securing funding for a flood control project near Gooding — certainly a welcome development.

It was as if the inquiry into the attempted insurrection did not exist.

Only Fulcher said anything about the matter. He retweeted a partisan screed from Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a bit of campaign messaging claiming the hearings were a ruse to distract from inflation and crime, calling it “poignant.”

From that tweet, you can learn two things about Fulcher: 1. He does not know what the word “poignant” means. 2. He doesn’t have enough respect for the sacrifices officers like Edwards made to save him to hear what they have to say.

What our delegation missed most was the opportunity to watch one of their colleagues behave in accordance with her duty. Rep. Liz Cheney, who called the Big Lie what it was from the start, calmly led questioning to develop the factual record of what happened as Trump tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

“Democracy is fragile,” Cheney said. “People in positions of trust are duty-bound to defend it.”

Cheney had a simple message for those who continue to allow the Big Lie to fester — as all members of our delegation have done, to varying degrees.

“Tonight I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain,” she said.

Cheney has spoken truthfully at great personal cost. Her truthfulness has already lost her a House leadership position, and her honesty may end her political career.

But she has preserved her honor.

Fulcher cannot regain his. He betrayed his country when he voted not to certify a lawful, fair election. Within his long political career, that act is singular and defining.

Crapo, Risch and Simpson have not yet met their obligation. They must denounce the Big Lie, forcefully and publicly, while there is still time to do so. If they don’t, they will not be remembered much differently than Fulcher.

