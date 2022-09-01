Idaho view: Democrats traded their votes too cheaply

As he was whipping votes in anticipation of Thursday’s special legislative session, Gov. Brad Little needed Democrats to put him over the top.

According to his own count released last week, Little had all the Republican support he needed in the state Senate. But in the House, Little’s roster included 30 Republicans and seven Democrats — leaving him a bare majority and one vote to spare.

That gave Democrats leverage. Too bad they sold their votes so cheaply.

Let’s be clear: Little’s agenda is more Wall Street than Main Street. He wants to block Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act with its higher taxes on wealthy wage earners and a rollback of corporate income tax breaks. His package not only repeals those higher taxes but reduces a corporate rate that earlier this year had already dropped from 6.5% to 6% to a new low of 5.8%. It further imposes a flat tax rate — that means the Simplots will pay the same rate as the Joneses.

It’s worth about $161 million in ongoing tax savings.

To sweeten the pot, Little would increase school spending by $410 million. And while that’s more than the $323.5 million Reclaim Idaho sought, it’s probably about what schools could expect had the 2023 Legislature topped the initiative with a modest boost in state support.

Rounding it out is a $500 million one-time tax rebate worth at least $300 to each individual.

Democrats should have anticipated this. After all, center-right House Republicans frequently have been relying on the 12 Democrats in that chamber to overcome opposition from the far-right caucus. Democratic votes delivered passage of the college and university budget, the attorney general’s budget and the budget for the Idaho Commission on the Arts. When Democrats withheld their support, the Idaho Commission for Libraries budget faltered.

So it’s not surprising Little sought their help — at least for some breathing room. When the call came, the price, says Democratic Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking of Boise, was a more generous income tax rebate program.

But how much better off would ordinary Idahoans be today had the Democrats played hardball?

Assume the Democratic caucus agreed to support Little’s bill only after the Legislature restored the full protection homeowners enjoyed under the Homestead Exemption. The GOP stopped indexing it for inflation six years ago. As a result, a tax break meant to shield half of a modest residence’s value from taxation falls short for more than two-thirds of Idaho homeowners. The tax burden on them has risen to 71% in the last 10 years while the hit on commercial and industrial property has dropped.

Given that corporate Idaho has enjoyed one income tax break after another — and will avoid even the threat of a tax increase in the future — could it not agree to once again pay its fair share of the property taxes?

How about insisting that the state resume its Property Tax Reduction Program, otherwise known as the circuit breaker? To save money, GOP lawmakers have disqualified an estimated 1,000 low-income seniors and disabled homeowners — whose only alternative is to accept deferred taxation and a lien on their property.

A few years ago, county assessors estimated adequate coverage for everybody who qualified for the help would cost another $8 million on top of the program’s budget of about $18 million. Surely a state with a $2 billion surplus can afford to enable some of these people to remain independent in their own homes.

Don’t like that idea?

How about redeeming the pledge GOP governors and legislators made almost 16 years ago by lifting Idaho’s 6% sales tax on food?

When the price of a dozen eggs doubled to $2.94, the sales tax on that purchase doubled as well. Little ostensibly called this special session to remedy the effects of high inflation. Why not start here?

And if you want to address both the rising cost of living and how it is undermining the state’s workforce, how about passing a child care tax credit for working families?

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the business model of many child care centers, Idaho had space for only 55,850 of the 74,670 children who needed it. Since then, the high cost of child care has forced many parents to remain at home.

“If we want to get the participation rate up, (day care) is something we’re going to have to address,” Little said almost a year ago.

Given their record, nobody expects Republicans to look out for homeowners, modest-income Idahoans and working families.

Maybe it’s not too late for Democrats to make their own constituents the focus of this special session — instead of an afterthought.