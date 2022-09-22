Idaho view: Debates? Idaho’s ruling class can’t be bothered

Idaho Republican incumbents refusing to debate their Democratic challengers on statewide public television is not normal.

The fact that it’s happening now is just one more sign that the elected no longer respect, or at least fear, the electorate.

Gov. Brad Little will not debate Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt of Marsing and independent Ammon Bundy of Emmett.

He says you know all you need to know about him already:

“We are confident Idahoans know what Gov. Little stands for based on his clear record of delivering results for the people of our great state,” said Little’s campaign manager, Hayden Rogers

That follows the precedent Little set last spring when he refused to get on the debate stage with his GOP primary challengers, notably Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.

First District Congressman Russ Fulcher’s refusal to debate is a first for him. He debated Democrat Rudy Soto and libertarian Joe Evans in 2020, the full range of hopefuls in the 2018 GOP congressional primary and then famously during the 2014 GOP gubernatorial primary campaign.

But Democrat Kaylee Peterson of Eagle isn’t worthy of his time.

“The viability of the challenger’s campaign, as well as other factors, were discussed,” the Fulcher campaign said. “During the course of the conversation, the Fulcher campaign respectfully declined a potential debate.”

Until this year, 2nd District Congressman Mike Simpson was the perpetual happy warrior. He’d debate anybody. It was not uncommon for Simpson to offer a friendly assist to an overwhelmed opponent who was flustered by appearing on live television.

Simpson last debated Democrat Aaron Swisher in 2020.

Not this year. First, Simpson pulled the plug on a joint appearance with his GOP primary rival, Bryan Smith of Idaho Falls. And now Simpson says he can’t be bothered to share the podium with Democratic challenger Wendy Norman of Rigby.

Simpson’s campaign advisor Sarah Nelson thinks you’ll understand: “Congressman Simpson has a strong record of representing Idaho and his constituents,”

What’s changed?

Not the disproportionate advantages they possess.

These are well-funded, familiar and organized incumbents who, after having survived the only election that matters in a red state — the GOP primary — now face relative novices.

As the Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris reported, Little has $287,728 cash on hand in his campaign account. Heidt has $1,675 and Bundy has $2,880.

According to OpenSecrets.org, Fulcher is sitting on $216,000 in reserves. He probably won’t need it. Peterson has only $13,716 in the bank.

Simpson has $177,088 left over from his primary campaign; Norman has scrounged together $2,556.

Talk about a mismatch.

“I am a first grade teacher. I am not a debater. This is not something that would hurt him,” Norman said of Simpson. “What is he afraid of?”

Not long ago, just asking that kind of question was enough to prod political pros such as Little, Fulcher or Simpson into setting aside time for at least the “Idaho Debates” on Idaho Public Television.

The last thing they wanted voters to think was that they were somehow intimidated by their opponents.

Maybe they sincerely believed that voters were entitled to see the candidates — at least once — stripped of their political messaging teams and forced to defend their ideas and records on their own. (Some candidates still do, much to their credit.)

Or these incumbents decided voters might not take kindly to being snubbed.

But in the course of a campaign cycle or two, the reverse has taken hold.

Republicans have withdrawn from the Commission on Presidential Debates.

As Politico noted, the number of high-profile Senate campaign debates is down to two — Arizona and Colorado. Two years ago, more than a dozen U.S. Senate campaigns featured debates.

None of this is happening in a vacuum.

When was the last time you saw a robust congressional town hall meeting in the Gem State?

Or even a candidate willing to endure a spirited press conference?

On the other hand, it’s no longer rare to have Idaho politicians willing to vote against the home town economy — as the congressional delegation did when they opposed subsidies that helped Micron expand semiconductor manufacturing in Idaho.

They’re starting to act and sound like a political ruling class who are betting you can’t — or won’t — do much about it.

Who knows? Maybe next election, they won’t even bother to ask for your vote.