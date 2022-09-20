Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump

Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113.

It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.

Of the top 10 gas stations in the state based on cheapest fuel prices shown by gasbuddy.com, the top four are in Idaho Falls and three of those are just off Exit 113. The fifth-cheapest was in Shelley at $3.99, and truth be told the sister station for that store in Firth is the same price.

It goes without saying that the pumps there have been very busy.

Beyond that, the top 10 in Idaho is rounded out by stations in northern Idaho — Oldtown, Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene.

In southeast Idaho, heading north of Exit 113 toward Idaho Falls, the picture changes. Get off at the Broadway exit and the cheapest gas is $4.17 a gallon. It goes up from there in a large majority of cases in town.

Why the difference? Why does one little piece of southeast Idaho have a corner on less expensive fuel that other stations even within a short driving distance don’t seem to want to compete with?

To be fair, the lower prices we’ve been seeing since the time prices were averaging over $5 per gallon are welcome. The current disparity, however, is puzzling.

According to the website statista.com, Idaho has the seventh highest average price per gallon in the nation at $4.50 as of Sept. 7, following, in order, Hawaii, California, Nevada, Alaska, Oregon, and Washington. Go down South and it gets much better.

One of the reasons states like Louisiana and Texas and neighboring states are among the lowest is obvious. The cost of crude oil is the driving factor in the price of gas with crude oil prices determined by supply and demand. There’s more pumping going on in states like Louisiana and Texas.

From there, the factors determining the price of gas in Idaho, according to the state attorney general’s office, include tax rates, refining costs and profits, distribution, and retailer costs and profits where the price includes the retailer’s cost to buy the gas and the costs of operating the station, such as wages, benefits, equipment, and taxes.

According to the AG’s office, neither the attorney general nor any other state entity has authority to determine the appropriate price for a gallon of gas, instead letting the marketplace determine the price of gas. State law does allow the AG to intervene in situations where there is reason to believe retailers are engaged in price fixing or price gouging.

Now, let’s think back to February 2021 when the state average was $2.45 a gallon. At that time, gas prices in Idaho had increased 20 cents within a month, the largest increase in the country, and in the Treasure Valley, the increase was as much as 34 cents a gallon higher than the cost at the end of 2020.

The prior spring, the state was in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AG’s office investigated the price of a gallon of gas based on the state’s price gouging law immediately triggered during an emergency declaration. The probe found the profit margins of Idaho’s three largest gas retailers was more than 60 cents per gallon when the margin is typically about 10 cents per gallon.

That November, retailers settled the case for $1.5 million in credits that would go back to Idaho consumers. In a rare op-ed by AG Lawrence Wasden, he pointed out that less than two months later, gas retailers were in front of the Legislature urging major changes to the law that allowed his office to investigate them, saying a future investigation and settlement would no longer be possible. Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, proposed a bill limiting the scope of those investigations should Idaho enter another state of emergency.

The bill passed with veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate and headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.

At the time, Matt Berry, president of Berry Oil in Idaho Falls, said Wasden’s investigation didn’t take into account the whole picture, that rural gas business was hurt dramatically, and margins needed to increase in order for retailers to remain open as an essential business, with a need to protect business and employees in order to survive.

We see that need. At the same time, consumers have a need to be protected as well. That’s where Idaho consumers can show their power at the pump, taking their business to the retailers whose prices are the lowest, giving the higher-priced retailers incentive to drop prices and decrease margins.

We’re already seeing that along Exit 113.