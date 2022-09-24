Idaho view: Cheers and Jeers: Character?

JEERS ... to Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.

What kind of judgment does it take to stand up for the character of a convicted rapist?

Joined by Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, Kingsley wrote in support of former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.

Nowhere in Kingsley’s July 5 letter to 4th District Court Judge Michael Reardon did you read a word about the 19-year-old legislative intern von Ehlinger raped in his Boise apartment during the 2021 legislative session.

Nowhere did you read anything about the House Ethics Committee finding that von Ehlinger’s acknowledged involvement with a legislative intern half his age was “conduct unbecoming” a state lawmaker. Von Ehlinger resigned rather than face suspension from office.

There’s no mention of testimony documenting von Ehlinger’s pattern of inappropriate treatment of women staffers and lobbyists — or that he was warned about it.

In writing his letter, Kingsley also managed to ignore von Ehlinger’s conviction by a jury after the former lawmaker testified, “She was flirting with me, so why not?”

He is now serving eight to 20 years in prison.

“I have known Aaron since 2019 when I was introduced to him as an individual that was considering running for the primaries against Thyra Stevenson,” Kingsley wrote. “... I watched Aaron handle this with the dignity, I really witnessed his character as these races can be difficult to maneuver.”

That puts Kingsley in notorious company.

Along with Barbieri, there’s the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who exposed von Ehlinger’s victim by name and picture on social media — and then lied about it. For that, she drew a censure from the House.

There’s also state GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, who belittled the victim: “I’m a woman. I think I know what it looks like to flirt.”

Kingsley and Barbieri delivered no mere personal reference. They sent it on official legislative letterhead.

How egregious. Barbieri can answer to his own voters. But what is Kingsley doing by purporting to speak on behalf of the same constituents who’ve already been embarrassed and shamed by von Ehlinger? Haven’t they already been betrayed enough by their representation in Boise?

As far as Kingsley’s concerned, “Aaron proved to me his outstanding character, looking out for the people that he was (elected) to serve.”

Such are the words of someone who is either out of touch or a willing dupe.

CHEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo and former Congressman Raul Labrador, both R-Idaho.

In contrast to Gov. Brad Little, Congressman Russ Fulcher and Congressman Mike Simpson, Crapo and Labrador have agreed to appear with their Nov. 8 election opponents on the statewide “Idaho Debates” televised over Idaho Public Television.

Crapo and Labrador gain nothing politically by doing this. They’re benefiting the voters, who can watch the candidates make their case in real time without relying on professional message managers.

On Oct. 5, Idaho’s senior senator will surrender the advantages of his $5.6 million campaign war chest, which allows him to flood the airwaves and social media with any campaign theme he likes.

Democratic challenger David Roth of Idaho Falls has $5,921 in cash on hand.

Independent candidate Scott Cleveland of Eagle has about $15,839.

So Crapo is giving them exposure they can not afford to buy anywhere else.

In the case of Labrador, who is running for attorney general, he may have something to risk by debating his Democratic opponent, Tom Arkoosh, on Oct. 3.

Not only is Arkoosh an experienced attorney who knows his way around a debate forum, he’s also better-financed. According to Idaho Capital Sun’s Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Arkoosh actually had more cash on hand last week — $182,475, to Labrador’s $147,982.

Because he entered the race late, Arkoosh lacks name familiarity with voters. There’s no better remedy for that than sharing the stage with the better-known Labrador.

JEERS ... to Anna Miller, the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s education policy director, and Boise State University political science professor Scott Yenor.

They’re responsible for an article headlined: “Idaho government offers ‘porn literacy,’ other corrupting practices to K-12 students.”

That’s based on a contract between the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Education Training and Research Associates.

Health and Welfare quickly debunked it. And fact-checkers ranging from KTVB to the Associated Press, from the Inlander to Idaho Education News could find nothing to support the allegations.

IFF President Wayne Hoffman contends the fact-checkers are merely parroting the government. But Daniel Walters of the Inlander did what Miller and Yenor did not — he contacted ETR’s director of marketing and communication, Lauren Ranalli.

Here’s what he got: The ETR program that provides sex education curriculum for school districts — called “Reducing the Risk” — is about abstinence and how to say no to sex.

“If you look at the table of contents in Reducing the Risk, (porn literacy) is not even mentioned, Ranalli said.

ETR offers an entirely separate training session exclusively for adult educators, caregivers, parents and clinicians to help them answer questions children might have about pornography.

“Imagine the state of Idaho buying a bunch of pencils and backpacks for students at Walmart and then a bunch of bloggers writing ‘Idaho buys guns for children’ because Walmart also sells guns,’ ” Walters wrote.

“Essentially the same thing happened here. It’s a tactic that has been used by the Idaho Freedom Foundation before — find some link between teaching something innocuous and something controversial, then pretend that they’re teaching the controversial thing instead.”

Miller considers herself an education expert.

Yenor — who famously called women “more medicated, meddlesome and quarrelsome” than they need to be — is educating college students.

You’d think they know better than to offer such shoddy research. Take everything else they say with a grain of salt.