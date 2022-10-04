Idaho view: Cameras in courtroom decision a case of overreaction

Few criminal cases in eastern Idaho in recent memory have generated the level of public interest in the court proceedings as much as the case involving Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell.

They are accused of conspiring together to kill her two children and his late wife in a case dating back to 2019. It has drawn attention far beyond eastern Idaho, going national and international. The documentary series “Sins of Our Mother” was made available on Netflix Sept. 14, featuring interviews with members of Vallow Daybell’s family and former friends.

Both Vallow Daybell and Daybell have pleaded not guilty. Their joint trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9 in Ada County, where it was moved to draw from a larger jury pool due to the amount of attention the case has received.

Vallow Daybell’s attorneys asked Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce to ban still and video cameras from the courtroom late last month, and Boyce issued his ruling Sept. 23, saying that news organizations will no longer be able to shoot still photography or videos inside the courtroom.

Vallow Daybell’s attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, argued that one news organization abused the privilege of cameras in the courtroom by repeatedly zooming in on her face during an Aug. 16 hearing, and that cameras and microphones could potentially be used to overhear private conversations or to view private notes on the defense table, not suggesting the equipment had been used in that way.

The prosecutor in the case, Rob Wood, also said cameras should be banned, saying news coverage could make it hard for the court to find an impartial jury.

In his ruling, Boyce said media presence has not interrupted proceedings with attending media being respectful and professional, but the concerns raised by the defense attorneys were “well founded.”

The Post Register was part of a coalition, represented by attorney Steve Wright, of more than 30 news organizations asking the judge to reject the defense attorneys’ motion.

Wright argued that banning cameras would not stop widespread public interest in the case but instead prevent people from seeing the most accurate depiction of the proceedings.

Boyce’s ruling calls for the camera ban to continue even after the jury has been selected.

We have to agree with Wright that banning cameras completely is a “vast overreaction.”

This is a matter that boils down to public access. This is a case in which transparency needs to be protected. The public has more confidence in a legal process when they can see it occurring before their eyes as it’s happening. Now, the people of Madison and Fremont counties where the events of the case are located won’t have access to the proceedings as they are taking place.

Judge Boyce showed concern for video cameras in the courtroom focusing on every minute detail of a defendant’s reactions as they’re happening, but why prohibit still photographs when they are taken at angles that are agreed upon by all parties?

Why in this case is the presence of cameras more problematic, especially once a jury is seated? In every case, jurors are instructed not to discuss or consume any news coverage about the case they are working on.

In his ruling, Boyce said visual news coverage could taint potential witnesses and stress out the attorneys involved in the case, “knowing their every expression, utterance and appearance will be captured and circulated without their control in perpetuity,” interfering with the “fair administration of justice.”

When it comes to those points, what makes this case any different than any other high profile cases — such as the O.J. Simpson trial — where so many expressions were out there for the world to see?

Banning cameras of any kind from the courtroom won’t change anything. We need to offer a reminder that Judge Boyce himself has a YouTube channel from which proceedings can be viewed by the public.

The feed from those proceedings can be controlled in the interest of fairness. The court can have a say in camera angles and microphone placement on the defense table.

The Standard Journal in Rexburg reported Friday that Chad Daybell, through his attorney John Prior, is asking Boyce to allow cameras during the January trial, filing paperwork requesting that cameras be allowed, saying he was troubled by the limited ways people could witness the trial firsthand and especially so for the defendant’s family.

If for nothing else than an appeal to the senses of Judge Boyce, once a jury is seated, the public wants, needs, and deserves access to a high profile case such as this that has affected family, friends, and a community. The community is heavily invested in what occurs, especially with the trial taking place on the other side of the state. The public should be able to observe the testimony as it happens.

Transparency is needed, especially in a case such as this.