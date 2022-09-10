Idaho view: At long last, justice

CHEERS ... to Jane Doe, the former Idaho legislative intern who brought her rapist to justice.

But it was not just any rapist. Doe confronted a powerful, well-connected member of the Idaho House, former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.

After taking her on a dinner date on March 9, 2021, von Ehlinger, then 38, manipulated the woman, then 19, into entering his residence and forced her to perform oral sex.

In two out of three cases, von Ehlinger’s victim would have remained silent.

After Doe went to legislative authorities, von Ehlinger and his political allies resorted to what every rape victim fears most — they put her on trial.

The Lewiston Republican summed up his attitude at trial: “She was flirting with me, so why not?”

The morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, called Doe’s allegations a “blatant liberal smear job,” resorting to social media to expose her by name and picture.

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, ridiculed Doe’s character: “I’ve been around college students. I’ve been around high school students. And I can tell when there’s some flirting going on. I’m a woman. I think I know what it looks like to flirt.”

Neither paid much of a price. After an Ethics Committee hearing of her own, Giddings got off with a censure and the loss of a minor committee assignment. Earlier this year, she came within nearly 25,000 votes of winning a promotion to lieutenant governor.

After Moon fell about 4,400 votes short of being becoming secretary of state, her fellow Republicans elected her chairwoman of the state GOP.

Doe, on the other hand, saw her work and education life unravel amid emotional distress, anxiety, inability to sleep, loss of appetite and an inability to focus.

“I’ve never felt so ashamed, belittled, powerless and dehumanized,” she said.

And it was just beginning.

The House Ethics Committee hearing that led to von Ehlinger’s ultimate removal from office gave Doe a taste of the cross-examination that would come her way at the defendant’s trial.

In full view of the press and public, von Ehlinger’s allies “scoffed and laughed at times” during her testimony.

A gaggle of people and a television reporter harassed Doe in the Capitol hallway after she left the hearing.

The doxxing continued on social media and at least one Republican operative showed up at political events wearing a wig, a dress and a sash with Jane Doe’s name emblazoned upon it.

Meanwhile, von Ehlinger continued to escalate the matter in a way that guaranteed the kind of statewide media exposure no Idaho rape victim had endured in recent memory.

He refused to leave office quietly as so many other miscreants in the Legislature had done.

When charges were filed, he insisted on going to trial and forcing his accuser to testify. She managed to take the witness stand briefly before leaving the courtroom in distress.

Even after his conviction in April, von Ehlinger could not summon up even an ounce of contrition.

Justice finally caught up with him Wednesday.

“As I listened to you today, I wrote down two words: victim and hero,” 4th District Court Judge Michael Reardon said. “Frankly, I don’t see you as either one.”

Von Ehlinger will serve eight to 20 years in state prison and register as a sexual offender when he gets out.

A bad actor has been removed from the Statehouse.

A sexual predator has been taken off the streets.

And the battered, bruised and sexually assaulted women of Idaho have seen in Jane Doe a champion whose courage in the face of adversity hopefully inspires others to step out of the shadows.

CHEERS ... to the Idaho House Republican leadership.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill put a portion of their flawed abortion ban on hold.

Winmill concluded that giving prosecutors the ability to haul a doctor into court for performing an abortion put the lives of women in jeopardy.

Abortions are a therapeutic remedy to such life-threatening conditions as preeclampsia or pregnancy-induced high blood pressure, heart disease, liver failure or cancer. Two graphic examples include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, or when a pregnant woman’s water breaks prematurely.

“By looking at potential risks to patients’ lives and health, as well as physicians’ practices and obligations, a single federal judge displayed far more insight, care, legal acumen and humanity than six right-wing Supreme Court justices, who essentially told women: You’re on your own,” the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin wrote Sunday.

If Idaho lawmakers were unaware of these problems before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they know it now. But all they can talk about is “pre-born” children and “federal overreach.”

“To protect the lives of as many of these children as possible, the Idaho Legislature will pursue all legal means to bring this injunction to an end as quickly as possible,” said House Republican Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett.

What about Idaho women’s right to life? If these lawmakers persist in not remedying their mistake, women will die. Who will answer to their husbands, children, parents and friends?

CHEERS ... to Tiffany Smiley, the Republican nominee for Washington’s U.S. Senate seat.

When the U.S. Supreme Court reversed 50 years of reproductive autonomy, she cheered.

When Texas lawmakers passed a law empowering private citizens with dubious claims to seek civil judgments against health care providers who perform abortions, Smiley told The Hill newspaper last year she agreed with it.

But now that her anti-abortion rights views have become a political liability in her bid to unseat Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Smiley is saying something else. “I’m pro-life but I oppose a federal abortion ban.”

In other words, she would not do anything to interfere with the abortion rights of her blue state voters. Talk about having it both ways.

If Smiley and other Republicans gain control of the U.S. Senate, Mitch McConnell told the Washington Post on May 9 he’s prepared to pass just such a ban.

Can you be certain what Smiley would say or do then?