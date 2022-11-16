Idaho view: Assorted thoughts on midterm election results

Another election year has come and gone. Campaigning and election ads are done ... for now. It’s guaranteed to start up all over again in some fashion at some point next year with a presidential election on the horizon at that point.

At this writing, on a national level, there is still plenty to talk about as far as control of Congress with too-close-to-call races still in the balance in places like Arizona, Nevada, and a runoff in the critical Senate race in Georgia to come in December. There were some Republican flips in places like Ohio, but there was also a key Democratic flip in Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press still hasn’t called control of the House and Senate, there are just too many races left to be decided and with 218 seats needed for control of the House the AP’s tally had 211 seats going to the GOP and 194 to the Democrats. In the Senate with 51 needed for a majority, Republicans were up 49-48.

On a national level, this has been a fairly unique midterm election with much of the analysis focusing on a “red wave” that didn’t hit as expected. It’s tight enough that it will make for an interesting mix even among the Republican Party if the GOP gains control of the House and/or Senate.

But this is Idaho. Here are some assorted thoughts on what happened locally and in the Gem State.

No surprise here

It’s not hard to tell which party controls state politics when you look at percentages in contested races – Mike Crapo for U.S. Senate, over 60%; Russ Fulcher for U.S. House, over 70%; Mike Simpson for U.S. House, over 63%; Brad Little for governor, over 60% in a packed field; Scott Bedke for lieutenant governor, over 64%; Barbara Ehardt for Idaho House, just over 60%. There were simply no surprises to be found, which is a given in so many general elections in the state. That’s what makes primary votes in the state the “real” election for Idaho, at least in the GOP.

If there could be one surprise...

Democrat Tom Arkoosh – who really doesn’t consider himself a Republican or Democrat at all, just a lawyer looking at the law – went down to a bit of a crushing defeat to Republican Raul Labrador for the state’s attorney general post with Labrador, a die-hard conservative former Congressman, gaining over 62% of the vote. Given the strong support Arkoosh gained from some well-known former Republican leaders before the election, this was a bit of a surprise. Arkoosh campaigned on the thought that Labrador would run the AG’s office as a very partisan place. We’ll be keeping an eye on how that turns out once he takes office and how much of an impact Labrador’s changes have on the state, which could be noticeable.

Also keeping an eye out for

A bill to enact a flat income and corporate tax structure, send tax rebates to qualifying taxpayers, and dedicate an annual $400 million to education passed in resounding fashion with nearly 80% approval. Hey, who’s against a tax rebate with a record surplus? But will the Legislature do the right thing with that education money?

Allowing the Senate president and House speaker to convene a special legislative session upon receiving a joint written request from 60% of each chamber’s legislators was a closer decision, with “Yes” votes at 52%. Good or bad, welcome to a new way of governing in Idaho.

And what about the $250 million bond issue failing to get the supermajority needed for passage in Idaho Falls School District 91? What about those needs still remaining?

Stay tuned.