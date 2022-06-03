Idaho view: And here we have Idaho — both of them

Idaho’s Republican Party is split by geography as much as ideology.

A hard-right movement with a white nationalist fringe dominates the north.

A moderate, establishment version of the GOP controls the south.

You got an inkling of this in the 2014 GOP gubernatorial primary when incumbent Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter forfeited his own political base in the 1st Congressional District to then-state Sen. Russ Fulcher.

Otter cinched renomination statewide and ultimately a third term by winning the 2nd Congressional District.

Fast forward to May 17. Thanks to a data visualization prepared by Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane’s office, it’s become clear that Otter’s anomaly has become Idaho’s new norm:

Governor — Incumbent Brad Little won 52.8% statewide. But in the 1st Congressional District, 53.6% preferred someone else. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin picked up 39.5% and Ada County GOP activist Ed Humphreys got 10.5%.

McGeachin, who addressed the America First Political Action Conference in Florida and toadied up to militia groups, resonated best in the Panhandle, where she carried Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties.

Lieutenant governor — House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, won with 51.6%. But exposing a rape victim to public ridicule — and then lying to the House Ethics Committee about it — did not stop the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings from winning a 50.05% majority in the 1st District.

Secretary of State — McGrane won narrowly with 43% over state Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, who got 41.4%, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, who won 15.5%.

Had the 1st District prevailed, Moon — who espoused the “big lie” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and engaged in fantasies about Canadians crossing the border to vote in Idaho elections — would be on her way to becoming the state’s chief elections officer. She carried the district with 45.9%.

Attorney general — Former Congressman Raul Labrador clobbered incumbent Lawrence Wasden, 51.6% to 37.9% — with Coeur d’Alene Attorney Art Macomber coming in third at 10.6%.

But that was the choice of the 1st District. Had the 2nd District prevailed, Wasden would have been narrowly reelected with 45.6% to 44.9% for Labrador.

Superintendent of public instruction — The 1st District preferred former state Sen. Brandon Durst — a man who would undermine Idaho’s already underfunded public schools with a voucher system and whose own family background is pockmarked with charges of domestic violence and child abuse — and it wasn’t even close. He got 43.2% to 32.9% for Debbie Critchfield and 23.9% for incumbent Sherri Ybarra.

Thanks to her support in the south, Critchfield won statewide with 39.6%.

It goes beyond that.

The north nominated at least 11 allies of Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman to the state Senate.

In the south, some of Hoffman’s staunchest supporters — Reps. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, and Chad Christensen, R-Iona — were dispatched by more reasonable opponents.

What accounts for the difference?

An influx of like-minded conservatives — including those infatuated with the Redoubt movement — has taken hold in the north. The south retains a mix of Democratic enclaves in Boise, Blaine County and Pocatello, a Magic Valley version of Republicanism that hews toward a sober, establishment brand of politics and a dominant Mormon culture in the east remains moderate, especially on issues of public education support.

But you can’t count on it lasting.

For instance, given all the work groups such as Take Back Idaho put into ousting the IFF acolytes in the east, the results were uncomfortably close. Nate, for instance, lost his seat to former Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, by only 36 votes.

In other words, the election has not provided Idaho’s reasonable middle with a political firewall against radicalism.

The south may catch up with the north.

This was more of a respite. Consider it a warning

