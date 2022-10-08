Idaho view: Ammon Bundy is the only cause Bundy serves

Ammon Bundy would have you believe he’s no different than Rosa Parks or Martin Luther King Jr.

Don’t be fooled.

He’s nothing of the kind.

But here’s how the professional insurrectionist and independent candidate for Idaho governor described himself recently to Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press:

“How did the Blacks, the Black people in the ’60s, change the law?” he said. “Hundreds of ’em were arrested, prosecuted. ... They stopped complying.

“That certainly is a path and a mechanism that I have used, others have used, I will continue to use,” Bundy said.

For the record, Parks and King were part of an oppressed minority who used civil disobedience to draw attention to racial discrimination and injustice.

In 1955, Parks famously refused to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery, Alabama, bus to a white man. She was arrested.

King’s nonviolent protesters took the blows of “Bull” Connor. In the process, they appealed to the conscience of the nation, which led to passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts of 1964 and 1965, respectively.

And what of Bundy?

For starters, Bundy is not oppressed. He’s part of the majority. In spite of assertions that his convictions for trespassing are because of “biased juries,” he’s no victim.

When he has been on trial, Bundy has faced a jury of his peers — much unlike the civil rights protesters.

When it comes to violence, he’s the instigator.

It was Bundy and his father, Cliven, who, rather than pay what they owed the American taxpayer to graze cattle on public lands, engaged in an armed standoff with federal law enforcement officers at Bunkerville, Nevada, in 2014.

Whatever your view of Bundy’s 41-day occupation — by force of arms — of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, in 2016, a nonviolent protest is not the image that comes to mind.

Or what about his activities within the Gem State?

How was unleashing a mob outside the homes of elected officials and police officers even remotely similar to the civil rights movement? Threatening people in their homes is not a nonviolent protest.

How about staging a riot outside St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise over a child protection case? Not only did he disturb people seeking care inside the hospital, but because St. Luke’s was forced to impose a lockdown, Bundy blocked others outside the facility from getting the medical attention they needed.

They were the victims — Bundy’s victims.

And then, of course, there are his altercations at the state Capitol — where his refusal to comply with police instructions led to his banishment, eviction and subsequent trespassing arrests.

Bundy may call that a nonviolent protest, but what cause was he serving other than to disrupt a Legislature that tended to agree with him on the big picture of COVID-19 restrictions?

The pattern here is not one of civil disobedience or nonviolent protest, however much he drapes himself in the imagery of the civil rights movement.

What you have here is a person who does not take kindly to being told what to do — up to and including wearing a facemask at a high school football game.

Bundy “demonstrates an absolute disregard for the rule of law and an unwillingness to recognize that anyone or anything has authority over him — which frankly, I don’t think he would view as a negative,” University of Idaho law professor Jerry Long told Russell.

What good is this man accomplishing for anybody other than himself? And what kind of governor do you think he’d make?