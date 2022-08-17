Idaho view: Addressing the need for rental assistance

The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy deserves a pat on the back for its efforts to bring attention to and knowledge of an issue that is of great importance.

The group published a study July 28 on its website showing that Idaho’s lowest income renters received less rental assistance than those in other states, and it went a bit further by providing input when it comes to turning that around.

According to Kendra Knighten, an associate with the policy center and the Idaho Asset Building Network who authored the study, the main issue involves visibility and accessibility — making people aware that the assistance is available, and smoothing out the process so everyone needing the help has the ability to reach out for it. It requires greater outreach.

This involves a very basic necessity — a place to live comfortably for those less able to afford it. It’s a necessity that benefits families, workers, and businesses. The study points out that most individuals or families who spend more than 30% of their incomes on housing struggle to afford other necessary things such as food, medicine, utilities, etc.

The study says 46% of Idaho renters spent at least 30% of their incomes on housing in 2019, and COVID has only made it tougher to make it.

State and federal lawmakers over the last two years have approved investments to help with housing stability, including the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program which gives rent and utility assistance to renters with modest incomes.

The study said that the program has prevented thousands of evictions in Idaho, but the U.S. Treasury Department has data showing many Idaho renters with the lowest incomes weren’t able to access rental assistance in 2021, pointing to a need for improved outreach by the state’s program administrators.

Idaho received a total of $352 million for the program, according to a release about the study. People earning 80% or less of the area median income could apply for rental assistance through assistance programs.

The report showed Idaho was in the bottom five states for rental assistance distributed to people who earn 30% or less of the area median income, with 53% of households in the category of eligibility receiving rental assistance. The national average was at 65%.

State and local programs administer the federal funding, according to the policy center’s website, with the Idaho Housing and Finance Association distributing the state’s allocations.

The center says that in order to enhance visibility and accessibility of the state’s programs, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association began subgranting with community organizations earlier this year.

Among the policies the study noted that could enhance efforts to address and monitor Idaho residents’ rental assistance access, there is the need to ensure that the application process is accessible to all renters regardless of disability, geographic location, or technical knowledge.

Knighten notes that not everyone has internet access, and most rental assistance applications are hosted online. Renters can apply over the phone, but they still need to submit paperwork, which may require access to a printer. And renters with disabilities may have difficulty navigating the application process, she said. Case management services should be made available to applicants.

Then comes the outreach process, making people aware of what’s available, which could involve analyzing program data and current outreach efforts to determine how to best reach renters with the lowest incomes.

The study says these program improvements will ensure many more Idaho residents have access to affordable housing — strengthening families, businesses, and their broader communities. The ERA program has already helped more than 17,500 Idaho households avoid eviction or homelessness throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Knighten says, and as a result many families have avoided the high financial and emotional costs of eviction while communities avoid the other costs of eviction, including emergency and homelessness services as well as court-related expenses.

Another report from Knighten points out that children who grow up in reliable housing situations are often healthier and perform better academically than those who don’t. It also says communities around the state need to add more than 24,500 affordable homes to the housing market to keep up with demand, but wages have not kept pace with skyrocketing rents, both in rural and urban communities.

This is short-term support only available through 2025, and the earlier study suggests that policymakers should take action on long-term solutions for Idaho’s housing situation at both the federal and state level.

We applaud this call to action for such an important issue.